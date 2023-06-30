Sacramento County Supervisor Pat Hume, whose county District 5 includes Elk Grove, will give his first State of the County speech on July 21.
District 7 covers more than 650 square miles and also includes Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Hume, who was sworn into office last January after winning a hard-fought election to succeed longtime District 5 supervisor, Don Nottoli, will present his address at the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at Valley Hi Country Club.
The former Elk Grove City Council and Planning Commission member noted that he is looking forward to addressing the chamber for the first time in 14 years.
“I haven’t done that since I (gave the State of the City address as) mayor of the city of Elk Grove,” he said. “So, to do it as county supervisor is a pretty cool opportunity.”
Hume told the Citizen that he already planned his talking points for his address.
“I’m going to touch on all of the important issues that obviously are both county issues, as well as those that people experience within the city, (such as) homelessness and roads and law enforcement,” he said.
Hume mentioned that he also plans to speak about the county’s efforts to have a better approach to managing the Cosumnes River watershed, to provide better flood protection, as well as ground water recharge and habitat restoration.
He noted that he also plans to use his speech as an educational opportunity to present an overview of what the county does and how it’s funded.
“This is the first time I’ve ever approved a multi-billion-dollar budget, and so, that’s something that maybe most people don’t know or don’t have familiarity with is how the money comes in and what it’s used for. So, I will obviously be touching a little bit on that (topic).”
During his address, Hume will also speak about how he approaches his work in such a large district, and he will spend some time speaking about Wilton, Herald and the Delta.
To give an idea of the size of his district, Hume noted that it takes an hour and 45 minutes by car to drive from its northern border in Rancho Cordova to its southern tip on Sherman Island in the Delta.
“I’ve been logging some miles,” he said. “It’s hugely important (to visit all parts of the district), and it’s also important that I try (to) at least keep up some of the pace that Don Nottoli set as the precedence before me.
“Obviously, he was just everywhere and very visible. So, he has set a high bar and I’m trying to make sure that I at least get out, so the people feel that I’m accessible, and also get around to the different communities.”
For example, Hume recently visited Galt and Rosemont, attended The Crawdad Festival in Isleton, and he will be participating in Fourth of July parades in Galt and Rancho Cordova. He will also spend time at Elk Grove’s Independence Day celebration at Elk Grove Regional Park.
In pondering his first year and a half in office as a county supervisor, Hume has addressed flooding, road conditions, and working to take back the American River Parkway for its intended use.
Hume spoke about the latter project.
“Kind of part and parcel with that is providing appropriate services for unsheltered folks and trying to do our best to get them off the street,” he said.
He added that the board is working on reducing response times for first responders, supporting a better law enforcement presence in the Delta.
Hume expressed excitement for his upcoming State of the County address.
“I’m very excited, and it’s not even being excited about talking to the people; it’s being excited about making sure that I’m doing what’s important to them and trying to address their concerns, and hopefully provide a little bit of useful information, and just let them feel good about the job that I’m trying to do for them.”
Hume addresses recent pay raise for supervisors
In his interview with the Citizen, Hume commented on the supervisors’ 4-1 vote last month to increase their annual salaries from a base pay of $127,159 to more than $173,300. Sue Frost was the lone supervisor to oppose the pay raise.
Their pay increased from 55% of the salary amount of a Sacramento Superior Court judge to 75% of that salary amount. Hume explained his vote in support of the increase.
“Staff brought this forward, and they showed the numbers that basically we were almost 30% below the median for counties of a similar or smaller size, relative to population and budget, and also with an economic index,” the supervisor said. “So, we weren’t just comparing ourselves to the richest counties. And it showed that the position had not been adjusted in 32 or 33 years.
“So, it’s never a comfortable vote, but I felt if it hasn’t been done in three decades, that means it’s not comfortable and nobody wants to do it. So, I was willing to do it, but if I had it to do over again, I would have suggested that we phase in the correction over a series of years.”
------
