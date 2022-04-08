Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s election, has removed his title of “teacher” for that election’s ballot.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Hume, who recently began working as a substitute teacher, is one of several candidates vying to replace current and longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli, who announced last year that he will not seek reelection.
Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes told the Citizen that the county informed Hume that he could not use the “teacher” designation on the ballot, given that he is a substitute teacher. He’ll instead go by “councilmember/small businessman” on the ballot.
“We reviewed his ballot designation with our county counsel regarding his use of ‘teacher,’” she said. “We decided we would accept ‘substitute teacher.’
“However, adding the word substitute exceeded the three-word limit; so, we contacted his campaign and they ultimately decided on ‘councilmember/small businessman.’”
Haynes noted that the original designation read: “Councilmember/businessman/teacher.”
Former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who is also a candidate for the D-5 supervisor seat, responded to Hume’s initial “teacher” designation.
“He’s not a teacher, and it’s been well-established that substitute teachers cannot designate themselves as teachers,” he said. “His designation initially was something that I objected to, as well, because I’m in education. It’s offensive for him to degrade the profession of teaching by calling himself a teacher.”
Ly, who is a juvenile hall school counselor and a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, mentioned that he has also served as a substitute teacher.
“I have substitute taught myself, and that’s the reason I know exactly what’s required to be a substitute teacher,” he said.
Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, who is also running in the District 5 county supervisors race, told the Citizen that she believes Hume intentionally attempted to “purposely mislead” voters through his use of the word, “teacher,” as a designation on the ballot.
“Especially after what teachers have gone through over the last two years in COVID(-19), I think it was disrespectful to the teaching profession, and I think it was deceitful to voters,” she said.
Moreno added that although she is not a teacher, she is a credentialed school psychologist who has “actually taught dozens of times,” through the use of her credential.
“My job as a school psychologist is to support teachers and students in the classroom, and that’s what I’ve done for the last 20-plus years,” she said.
In a press statement, Jason Newman, president of Los Rios Federation of Teachers, called Hume’s initial “teacher” designation “appalling.”
“After what classroom teachers have gone through over the past two years, it is appalling that a career politician tried to fool the voters during the campaign season,” he said. “This is exactly why teachers are supporting Jaclyn Moreno for county supervisor. Her commitment to our kids is proven.”
District 5 Board of Supervisors candidate Alex Joe, who is also a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, told the Citizen that he does not know if Hume had any intention to mislead voters.
“I don’t know if it was deceptive,” he said. “It’s probably just an opportunity for him if he qualified as a substitute teacher. He may have believed that was appropriate. But it is up to the county to verify.”
Joe mentioned that he supported the county’s decision regarding Hume’s ballot designation.
“I concur with the county’s decision, and I think when we make these designations, they are designed to be accurate statements of your qualifications,” he said.
Hume spoke about his designation for the county supervisor ballot.
“We didn’t get denied from the registrar,” he said. “The registrar and the county council agreed that we could use ‘substitute teacher,’ which is a more accurate statement,” he said.
Hume added that he had no intention to be disingenuous to voters.
“My intention was never to claim to be something I wasn’t,” he said. “I did go and get my credential that was about a five-, six-month process. I’m trying to get in the classroom and teach as much as my schedule allows to provide some normalcy for these kids that have had their lives disrupted for the last two years.
“At the end of the day, it didn’t make sense to do it, and unfortunately my opponent seized on a little bit of truth and a little bit of misinformation, and made it sound more egregious than it really was.”
Hume told the Citizen that he earned an emergency teaching permit through the Elk Grove Unified School District.
“It’s an emergency teaching permit, that you have to take the CBET (Competency-based Education and Training), which is the basic educational skills test through the state,” he said.
He added that he began the process of becoming a substitute teacher late last year and was approved in February.
Hume noted that he has accepted assignments as his schedule and health have allowed, given that during that period, he tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced a back injury.
He also mentioned that he taught at Charles Mack Elementary School, Bradshaw Christian School, and Elk Grove High School, and has spoken to a government class at his alma mater, Jesuit High School.
Hume stressed that he sought his emergency teaching permit in response to the “critical shortage” of teachers.
“Most importantly, I support teachers being in the classroom and am doing what I can to make that possible and encourage others to do the same,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.