Election night’s early results in the four-candidate Sacramento County Board of Supervisor District 5 June primary election show Pat Hume with an early lead.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
The top two finishers in this supervisorial district election will move on to the November general election if none of the candidates win a majority of votes.
According to the Sacramento County elections office first reported on June 7 that Hume, an Elk Grove City Council member, was leading the District 5 election with 41.1% of the votes counted, to Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno’s 31.7%.
Trailing both Hume and Moreno as of press time were former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who had received 19% of the votes and former Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Alex Joe, who collected 8% of the votes.
In the early morning count on June 8, Hume’s lead slightly increased to 41.9%, while Moreno followed at 30.8%, Ly at 19.2%, and Joe at 7.9%. Only 12% of the county’s ballots were counted, as of June 8, according to the county elections office.
Hume told the Citizen that he was pleased by his early lead in the election.
“For the first numbers to come in, that’s right where we wanted to be,” he said. “We hope they continue to trend upward, but this is a great first start.”
Hume added that he is proud of the campaign he ran.
“We focused on the issues, we got out into every corner of the district, we met people, we talked about what is important to them,” said. “I got out to different community events and really tried to learn the issues that are unique to each particular community.”
Hume mentioned that his team knocked on 65,000 doors and made more than 12,000 calls in support of his campaign.
“(Campaigning) was a grueling exercise, but it’s not even the hard work; the hard work starts if I’m given the opportunity to do the job,” he said.
In a statement issued on June 8, Moreno responded to her second-place standing in the election.
“Though there are ballots left to count, I’m confident that we will be moving forward to a November runoff election,” she wrote. “There is one thing I know for sure: I ran for this seat to be a voice for the people, and no matter the outcome of this race, I will never stop fighting.”
Moreno also commented on the purpose of her campaign.
“This campaign isn’t about me,” she wrote. “It never has been. It’s about the working families of Sacramento County who deserve so much more from their leadership – and tonight, residents of District 5 have made their voices heard loud and clear.”
The current District 5 election marks the first time in more than a quarter century that Don Nottoli has not run for this supervisorial seat. He told the Citizen last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022.
After serving as the longtime administrative assistant to Toby Johnson, who served as the District 5 supervisor for five terms, Nottoli has served in the same supervisorial role since 1995.
While following the primary election, this seven-term supervisor has not yet endorsed any of the District 5 candidates.
As for confirmed endorsements, Hume has the support of Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Elk Grove City Council Members Darren Suen and Kevin Spease, the entire Galt City Council, and the Elk Grove Police Officers Association.
Hume, who grew up in Elk Grove, served on the Elk Grove Planning Commission from the city’s incorporation in 2000 until he was elected to the Elk Grove City Council in 2006.
Moreno is endorsed by Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza, Cosumnes Community Services District Trustee Orlando Fuentes, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
A 20-year resident of Elk Grove, Moreno has served on the Cosumnes Community Services District board since 2018, and she began serving as that board’s president last January.
Among Ly’s endorsements are the Northern California Conservationist Association, the California Fisherman Outdoor Alliance, Asian Americans for Good Government, the Asian American Business Club, and C.C. Yin of Yin McDonald’s.
Ly’s experience includes serving on the Elk Grove school board from 2012 to 2014 and on the Elk Grove City Council from 2014 to 2020, the last four years of which he served as mayor.
Although Joe does not have any formal endorsements, he told the Citizen that he is “endorsed by any and all well-meaning individuals wishing to make the best of their lives in Sacramento County District 5 during these years of recovery from a mix of harms and inconsistent legislative actions.”
Joe’s service as an Elk Grove school trustee from 1994 to 1998 was followed by his experience running against Nottoli in the District 5 Board of Supervisors elections in 1994 and 1998.
