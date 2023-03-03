Sergio Robles works as a council member for Elk Grove’s District 4, and when he’s not working for the city, he’s serving in the California Army National Guard as a human resources specialist. He spoke in a Zoom call about what it’s like being an elected official as well as being a soldier.
Robles said that he’s been with the National Guard for two years already and “it’s been fun.”
As a human resource specialist, Robles said he has a good grasp on his job, and his responsibilities include making sure soldiers receive their awards, that people are up to date with their health insurance, that their paperwork is all good, and “making sure that all the soldiers are taken care of.”
“It’s pretty rewarding and fun, right? It’s a certain niche of the guard, because not many folks do paperwork,” Robles said. “You get to focus on your paperwork but, at the same time, let’s say if you’re along with the military police, you’re going to be doing that too … you’re also going to be doing the convoys, the help and all that other stuff.”
He said he was inspired to serve for the National Guard when he attended veterans’ events while working with then-local U.S. Rep. Ami Bera and he was encouraged by District Director Matthew Ceccato to join.
“I worked for Congressman Bera and we would always go to veterans’ events and it would be at the beginning when they say the Pledge of Allegiance, and see several of the veterans up there,” Robles said.“And our District Director Matthew Ceccato … was like, ‘you should do this, out of everybody who I know, you’re the person I would recommend to join the military.’”
Robles said he considers the decision to join the National Guard as “one of the best, if not the best, decision of his life.”
He explained that being in the military helped refine several aspects of his life, such as his personal structure and having the confidence to lead other people.
“It teaches you to break certain habits that you didn’t know you had and it exposes that, and the good thing is that once that’s exposed you can actually correct that and move forward,” Robles said.
As a council member, Robles said that his job encompasses a variety of issues, such as focusing on education, economic development, and assisting small businesses.
“You have weekend events, and answering some of the constituents who need help, so thankfully folks have been reaching out. Whether it’s the little things like a street sign that needs to be fixed or a written stop on the pavement of a street that isn’t there anymore, that people just keep on rolling through,” he said.
Robles said that being a planning commissioner for two years helped prepare him for being a council member, and how it was an “up-hill learning battle,” but it was worth it, nonetheless.
Since he’s only been a council member for two months, Robles said that the council hasn’t “had that many tough decisions just yet, but we’ll see what happens in the near-future.”
When asked how he manages these two jobs, Robles said, “It’s just time management … you just got to get into a routine.”
He credited a book by David Goggins called, “Can’t Hurt Me,” which he said helped with teaching him how to take care of his mental health, get a good rest, and taking care of himself.
Robles admitted that working all of these jobs can get “tiresome,” but mentioned that finding the time to relax has been vital for him, as well.
To beat fatigue, Robles said he visits the gym, takes nature hikes, and tries to read two books a month in order to find the peace and quiet needed to keep going forward. He said he likes visiting Muir Woods since he appreciates the lack of cell reception there.
When asked what advice he’d give to others who either want to join the military, run for public office, or do both like he’s doing, he said people need to answer their “why?”
“Once you figure out your why, make sure that you’re just staying on track and understanding who you are,” Robles said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.