About 70 horseback riders and others in carriages rode along the streets of Elk Grove on Sunday afternoon, May 1, in tribute to Elk Grove Motor Officer Ty Lenehan, who died in the line of duty in January.
The tragedy occurred when a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 collided with Lenehan’s police motorcycle in Sacramento.
Lenehan, who was 44, was the first Elk Grove Police Department officer to die in the line of duty in the department’s 16-year history.
Elk Grove Police Lt. Brian Schopf praised Lenehan, who he noted was one of the people who he supervised in the department.
“He was the kind of guy that everybody liked,” he said. “Just the way he dealt with life and people, and he truly cared about people. That was evident in the way that he interacted with everybody, and the amount of people that have shown up to provide that feedback.”
The event, known as the Cowboy’s Honor Ride, was originally scheduled for March 6, but was delayed due to an equine virus outbreak.
Norman Nather, who founded the Cowboy’s Honor Ride six years ago, described the purpose of his organization’s rides.
“We created this group of riders so that it gives the community a venue, something that they can actually do, because when an officer is killed in the line of duty, there’s really not much that the community can do besides donating money,” he said.
Other Cowboy’s Honor Rides have included last year’s rides for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson and his K-9 partner, Riley, and Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal.
Joshua Magdaleno, a traffic unit sergeant for the Elk Grove Police Department, estimated that there were about 200 to 300 spectators observing the procession honoring Lenehan.
This ride began on the East Stockton Boulevard side of Elk Grove Regional Park, and progressed to Valley Oak Lane and Emerald Oak Drive before continuing to Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road, and then back to the park.
Magdaleno also shared his thoughts about the event. “The thing about Elk Grove – and I think Ty brings that out – is how much the community comes together, especially in events like this,” he said.
“Ty used to bring people together everywhere he went; you know, from church to work and the community, and he’s still doing it now, and you see that today.”
J.P. Dyal, ranch manager of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s wild horse program at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, mentioned that he was impressed by the number of spectators at the event.
“It’s just so neat to see so many people come out to support a fallen deputy,” he said. “It’s something we don’t want to happen. We prefer to be riding together under a different circumstance, but still, it’s great to see the support.”
Ann Gadd, who was one of the riders of the San Mateo Sheriff’s Mounted Search and Rescue Unit, spoke about her enthusiasm for participating in the ride.
“We just want to support the family, the department, the community, and let them know that we’re standing with them,” she said. “It’s just really important to us and we know that they will be there for us when we are in need.”
Among the spectators of the event was Sacramento resident Monique Anquoe, whose sister was one of the riders.
Anquoe told the Citizen that it was important to her to show her support.
“We just support our local law enforcement, and we appreciate all the work they do for the community,” she said. “We’ve got to have their backs, because they’ve got ours. (Lenehan’s) death was tragic, and it’s so sad, and it’s just a loss for (his) family and the community.”
Another spectator, Elk Grove resident Kerri Aguilera, mentioned that she was impressed by the community’s support of this event.
“I come from a family of law enforcement: firefighters, police officers, military,” she said. “Since this is such a small community, the outpour (for Lenehan) is huge, compared to big cities. But you get the small-town vibe. It’s just there, backing each other up. We don’t know (Lenehan) personally, but (he was) still part of the community.”
Herald resident Heidi Braziel, whose husband is a cousin of former Sacramento Police Department Chief Rick Braziel, told the Citizen that it was important for her to support Lenehan’s family and the Elk Grove community, as well as “officers who are on the lines working.”
“The support and the love, I think are important because in today’s environment, a lot of times they’re forgotten and treated in a way that’s not to the level that I feel that they should,” she said.
Heidi’s 12-year-old son, Grady Quinn Braziel, also shared why he attended the event.
“I did this to help out the community,” he said. “I felt a little bit devastated (by Lenehan’s death). I think it was pretty cool for what they did for him, and it’s nice how people do the stuff they do.”
Grady added that he also participated in the procession, with an important role of picking up droppings left behind by horses along the route.
The event also included the support of the End of Watch (EOW) Fund, a nonprofit operated by Elk Grove police officers. EOW is “dedicated to assisting families of fallen officers, and law enforcement employees experiencing tragedy.”
That contribution included providing a free barbecue for procession participants and by selling merchandise that pays tribute to the memory of Lenehan. Elk Grove Police Officer Casey Robinson, who serves as the president of the End of Watch Fund, shared what the Cowboy’s Honor Ride meant to him.
“On one hand, obviously, you’re going through the range of emotions of sadness and oftentimes anger about what happened, but these events help the folks within the organization and folks within the community to heal,” he said. “(It is also) a way for the community to come out and show their support of law enforcement, just in general.”
