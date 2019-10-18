Sgt. Joseph Nurre and Sgt. First Class Bryan Hall of the U.S. Army were honored on Oct. 11, when the annual Run for the Fallen came through Elk Grove.
Although more than a decade has passed since these local residents were killed while serving their country, their memories remain strong in the minds of many people.
This year’s local portion of the run began in Galt and ended 150 miles later at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Running in honor of veterans who lived in areas along that route were service members from Travis Air Force Base.
Patriotism and appreciation was thick in the air when about 10 of those service members approached the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road, in front of the new shopping center, The Ridge. Cheers could be heard as waving flags and hands greeted the runners.
The majority of the group awaiting the runners were members of Elk Grove Post 233 of the American Legion.
Jack Edwards, a member of that American Legion post, spoke about the event.
“The California Run for the Fallen has taken place somewhere in California to honor those soldiers who have died in action since Sept. 11,” he said. “This is the first year that it’s been local here in the Elk Grove area, and the runners run about 50 miles each day – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
While at the first stop near The Ridge, the runners and others paid tribute to Nurre, who was killed in Iraq at the age of 22 in 2005.
Joseph’s mother, Leigh Nurre, shared her gratitude for the people who came to the event to honor her son, who grew up in Wilton and was a 2001 graduate of Elk Grove High School.
“It keeps his memory alive, and people who are here are appreciative of his service, and anytime there is appreciation shown for his sacrifice, we appreciate it immensely,” she said. “We miss him every day. He was our only child. We lost it all, so every little bit of acknowledgement that we’re shown by the Americans that he died for makes us just a little bit happy.”
Tracy Edwards, who joined the gathering in support of Leigh, said that it is important to recognize parents who lose their sons or daughters in the military.
“I think it’s important to keep awareness in everyone’s minds about the sacrifices that our American mothers and fathers have made when they send their children off to war and they don’t come back,” she said. “Not everyone is lucky and I’m here to support Leigh Nurre as we celebrate her son here when they run for him.”
Prior to heading to the fire station on Elk Grove Boulevard, William Vanover, one of the runners, spoke about the run.
“We love coming out, love supporting the cause,” he said. “We’re all active duty, so it’s a way to give back.”
At the fire station, attendees of the event honored Hall, a 1995 Elk Grove High graduate who was killed in Iraq at the age of 32 in 2009.
Betty Hall said that her son died doing what he loved: serving his country as a soldier.
“Bryan, from the time he was very small, he wanted to be a soldier,” she said. “He always played with those little, green plastic soldiers. His friends would come over and they would play army.
“His friends would say, ‘Can we play something else, Bryan?’ Bryan would say, ‘Well, I guess it’s time for you to go home now.’ He loved being a soldier.”
Betty also expressed appreciation for the run.
“This is an amazing event and both Mrs. Nurre and I really enjoyed it,” she said. “We both lost sons a few years apart. (The run) is an amazing way to honor the fallen.”
