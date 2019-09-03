The 135-year-old Reese School building was recently demolished, following the Elk Grove Historical Society board’s decision to end a 12-year-old dream to restore it.
Jim Entrican, the society’s assistant treasure and assistant facility manager, told the Citizen that the board’s Aug. 12 decision was made for financial reasons.
“We evaluated that it was going to cost too much money to restore it,” he said. “(The building) has been taken down in two weeks.”
Entrican added that the society had already spent about $80,000 on a building that did not receive restoration work since the structure arrived at the historical society’s museum in 2007. That total cost includes about $60,000 to move it to the northwest corner of Elk Grove Regional Park, and about $10,000 for its demolition.
The building, which sat on blocks about four feet off the ground, was in need of a foundation that would alone cost about $150,000.
Dennis Buscher, a longtime member of the historical society, told the Citizen that the Reese School restoration project was highly affected by the recession.
“We had a lot of money invested in (the schoolhouse), but when that recession hit, we just were not able to (recover on that project),” he said. “We had been somewhat promised support and funds that would help us do it, and then when the recession hit, everything just dried up.
“And the rain in the winters, because (the schoolhouse) had no roof on it, it just continued to deteriorate beyond what we could do. We gave it a good try and fought, but we finally had to eat our losses.”
Restoring the Reese School building became a lesser priority of the society, which opted to focus on the construction of a storage shed and the 1853 Foulks House restoration. The Foulks House was moved to the historical society’s grounds from Elk Grove Boulevard in 2005.
While the economy improved, the society was able to raise significant funding for the Foulks House’s restoration.
The Reese School restoration project represented a key portion of the society’s efforts to create a first-rate heritage park on their grounds at 9941 East Stockton Blvd.
The Reese School’s history
As for the history of Reese School, the structure was built near the railroad tracks off Bradshaw Road, between Calvine and Gerber roads, in 1884. The land for the school was donated by the Reeses, a pioneering family of the Elk Grove region.
With the establishment of this originally one-room schoolhouse, the now-defunct Reese School District was founded.
During the 1930s, a second room was added to the back of the school. The large, wooden schoolhouse last housed Reese School in 1953.
About five years later, George Brooks had the structure moved to the old Freeman Ranch – later Russell Newland Ranch – off Grant Line Road, where it was used as a cookhouse for workers on his beer hops ranch.
The old schoolhouse remained at that site for nearly six decades before making its way to the historical society grounds.
A lasting tribute to
Reese School
Due to a lack of storage space on the museum’s grounds, pieces of the building’s historic wood are being stored at the historic Mahon Ranch on Grant Line Road.
Entrican said that some of that wood will be used to create an outhouse for the 1853 Foulks Ranch house on the society’s grounds.
“When the Foulks built their house (off today’s Elk Grove Boulevard), they didn’t have an inside bathroom; they had an outhouse,” he said. “So, we’re going to build an outhouse.”
The outhouse will be constructed by local Boy Scouts performing an Eagle Scout service project.
Additional wood from the Reese School will be used to cover two 10 by 20-foot storage containers on the northwest corner of the property, Entrican noted.
“We’re going to cover these two metal containers, make them look more historic by taking some of the 1880s wood from the Reese School and building a façade, sort of like in Hollywood (films), where they put up a fake front to a building,” he said.
The main feature of this latter project is the preservation of the front portion of the old school with the name, “Reese School,” which was etched above its doorway. That façade will be located on the south side of that structure and will be visible to commuters traveling northbound on East Stockton Boulevard.
Both projects are scheduled to be completed within one year.
Entrican noted that the society plans to place an informational marquee in front of the storage area, as a tribute to the old school.
“We could put pictures and dates on a marquee out in front of (the enhanced storage units) to tell the people what the school was all about and (its) great history,” he said. “Tourists can stop by and see (it). In this failed attempt to get it restored, at least we’ll have something on the property to identify the school.”
