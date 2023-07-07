The debate continues over whether local school libraries should remove books that some parents consider to be obscene or pornographic.
This conflict began in April during public comment periods of the Elk Grove Unified School board’s meetings. Trustees heard speakers on one side calling for the removal of library books they detest, and they heard from the opposition that defends student access to challenged books. The board has not held hearings on library book policies this year so far.
This issue returned at the school board’s June 27 meeting when parents, librarians, a local bookstore owner, and an Elk Grove church pastor defended district libraries. Some argued that student access to challenged books should not be denied under pressure from protesting parents.
Meredith Cooper, a parent and former Elk Grove Unified teacher, told the board about how her son benefitted from reading books written by authors of different backgrounds, including stories written by a Syrian refugee and a transgender author.
“This is public school, by ‘public,’ we mean pluralistic,” she said. “I can’t imagine anything worse than telling them, ‘No, you can’t read that book at school because it talks about something that some group finds controversial.”
A trustee called for a book’s removal during the public comment period.
Parent Danielle Jolliffe read out loud an explicit passage from a scene where a child is sexually assaulted in Toni Morrison’s 1970 novel, “The Bluest Eye.” She said the book is available in libraries at local middle and high schools.
Trustee Tony Perez then made a board motion to have the novel removed from the libraries. Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza halted that action.
“But you as a chairman can make exception to the rule of how we govern this body, so I’d like to propose we get that book off our shelves,” Perez replied.
The board president then told him that he was out of order. Trustees are generally prohibited from making motions during their board meetings’ public comment periods.
The library book issue was among a few controversies that arose this spring when some parents protested the school board’s resolution that honors Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, a student drag performance at a high school assembly, and an updated sex education curriculum that some protestors accused of promoting promiscuity.
Emily Autenrieth, the owner of A Seat at the Table Books store in Elk Grove, often spoke at board meetings in support of the LGBTQ Pride Month resolution and the sex education curriculum. During the June 27 board meeting, she told trustees that she and her store’s employees were harassed on social media and accused of being “groomers.”
“Despite the backlash that I and the community have faced, I applaud the school board for continuing to put equity at the forefront,” Autenrieth said. “I thank you and the superintendent for recognizing that storytelling matters and no matter what kind of Florida-based pushback you receive, I trust you to pursue equity.”
Parent Gandy Reinsch addressed Kyo Maclear’s challenged book, “The Big Bath House,” which contains illustrations of nude women and children bathing at a Japanese bathhouse. She noted that some protestors displayed the nude scenes on a posterboard at a past board meeting and they suggested that the book be removed from school libraries.
Reinsch passed out copies of the book to trustees and stressed that the story must be understood in its context.
“I think that sometimes with this banning it’s just a section of the book that’s taken out and you’re not able to see the entire book,” she said. “You’re not able to see the good points of the book and why it was chosen by librarians.”
Reinsch said that Maclear’s tale is about a character who connects with her grandmother in Japan and participates in customs such as visiting a bathhouse.
“It’s a wonderful message for immigrant children, for my child, for any children,” she said.
Amanda Sheldon-Park, the pastor at Field of Hope United Church of Christ in Elk Grove, told the board that she’s met children who cut themselves since their parents ostracized them for being gay.
“I would implore you to protect the public schools as a space where kids can find information and read fictional stories that don’t exclude their experiences,” she said.
The pastor mentioned that her congregation and Sunday School uses the Holy Bible, or “a very controversial book” that contains subjects like rape, incest, genocide, and murder.
“Dealing with difficult text is part of our job,” she said.
On the other side of the library book debate were a few outspoken parents often appeared at board meetings and called for removal of library books they deemed to be pornographic.
Ron Owens spoke about a scenario where students eagerly show each other sexual images or passages from library books. He also said that he would be accused of sexual harassment if he was a district employee who made sexually charged comments. Owens said that Elk Grove Unified could face tens of thousands of sexual harassment lawsuits in a district of 63,000 students.
Parent Kirk Thomson told the school board that no one is advocating for library book bans.
“Whenever you ban something that is easily accessible, it just creates more interest in that thing,” he said.
Thomson proposed that the school board should remove all “objectionable books” from school libraries and distribute them to local public libraries or parents “who believe this will be solid educational material for their kids, especially if they may be struggling with their sexuality.”
He called it a fair compromise.
“This would give parents like me a peace of mind that our kids are not stumbling upon these books, or worse, forced by teachers to read these books and then hide the assignment from their parents,” Thomson said.
After the board meeting, the district’s school support executive director Jenifer Avey told the Citizen that the district’s leadership is reviewing board policies and administrative regulations for instructional materials, and to see “where revision would help to clarify the (book) selection process.”
How Elk Grove Unified libraries select books
Avey explained to the Citizen how her district’s library book selection process works. Books are chosen based on factors such as literary merit, literary awards, student interest, and range of accessibility and topics.
She said that book orders are often made through the Follett system which has reviews from “vetted agencies” to help library staff see if a book fits a school’s needs.
“It is the responsibility of the library tech or credentialed librarian to submit the purchase request,” Avey said.
As for concerns about library books being inappropriate for students, she referred to the district’s Administrative Regulation 1312.2, which details how complaints over instructional materials can be reviewed by school officials.
This policy says that the superintendent or a review committee can deliberate on the challenged materials and consider factors such as teachers’ opinions, community standards, and the district’s educational philosophy.
Avey said that parents can make a request to their school’s librarian or principal to block their children from accessing certain library books.
