Hair salons and barbershops in Elk Grove began reopening on May 27, following impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the government stay-at-home orders on local businesses.
A day earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that these types of businesses could reopen in most of the state’s counties. Sacramento County public health officials soon revised their health order on the same day to allow for those openings.
Those re-openings come with several safety requirements, including that both workers and clients must wear face coverings.
Clients will be screened at the door and will have their appointments canceled or rescheduled, if they show any symptoms of COVID-19. Workers showing the same symptoms, such as a fever, must also stay home.
A new smock or cape will be given to each customer and working stations and high-traffic areas will be sanitized on a regular basis.
To avoid congregations of people, customers will not be allowed to wait for their appointments inside of the place of business, and workers will not be allowed to serve more than one client at a time. Magazines and books will no longer be placed in areas for clients to read, and coffee and other beverage dispensers must be removed from the public areas.
Christy Johnston, a co-owner of Old Town Salon and Spa, told the Citizen that she is glad to be back in business.
“It’s exciting to see our clients come in and whose hair is really long and the gray has grown out,” she said. “And they leave feeling so much better. When you’re in your house, you still want to look good for yourself.”
Johnston described the struggles that hairstylists at her salon experienced while her business was closed for two months.
“It was very rough, because everyone here is like an independent contactor,” she said. “So, they couldn’t even apply for unemployment insurance until the end of April.
“As an owner of the salon, they’re not our employees, so we get no help from the small business association or anything. So, we did for the last couple of months cover half of everybody’s rent, just so we could keep people going.
“Like anything, you only can go so far without having income. As it is, we don’t make a lot of money anyway.”
Johnston also commented on the guidelines for operating a salon.
“We pulled all the magazines already and we pulled our coffee bar and we frequently go around and sanitize all of the doorknobs,” she said. “I mean, I’m doing it at home, so it’s not a whole lot different doing it here.
“We have extra sets of brushes and clips, so we can get them sterilized in between clients. And 6 feet apart, and we have a big salon, so it’s pretty easy for us to space people out.”
Frank Xavier, owner of Xavier’s Barber and Styling Salon, told the Citizen that he is pleased to be back at work.
“I’m really happy,” he said. “I was going crazy being at home. I’m never retiring.”
Xavier added that he hung a clear, shower curtain from his ceiling to create a safety barrier between himself and his clients.
“I (hung the curtain above the barber’s chair), so I could cut hair and protect myself from the customers wearing a mask and everything,” he said. “I got holes in (a curtain), so I can put my hands through and cut his hair.”
While preparing to open her business, Eileen Coppola, owner of Austin E. Morgan Salon, said that she fortunately did not experience a financial hardship due to the shutdown.
“Not too much, but if it went on any longer, it could have been a problem,” she said. “Also, our landlord, John Van Ruiten, gave us two months’ break on our rent. We just had to pay half the rent. So, then my girls just paid me half the rent. That was nice.”
Sharon Camarillo, who reopened her business, Camarillo Salon, on May 28, said that she did not expect to be busy right away.
“I know (the clients are) going to come back,” she said. “It’s going to take time. I’m not going to get probably busy right away. It will be slow.”
She also mentioned that the new COVID-19-related working requirements slow down her business operations.
“It slows things down,” she said. “I won’t be able to take that many clients and make more money. Maybe there are going to be a lot of hairstylists that won’t come back, too.”
Although the Citizen was unable to reach Dave Keen, owner of Dave’s Barbershop, by deadline, his outgoing voicemail message to his clients notes that he is planning to reopen his business.
“We are preparing the shop for your safe return,” he said in his voicemail message. “With the COVID-19 orders that we were given (on May 26), we’re reopening. So, please be patient.”
