Eric Guerra, a current Sacramento City Council member, plans to run for California’s Senate District 6 seat in 2022.
Senate District 6 includes Elk Grove, Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County. The final term of Democrat Richard Pan, the District 6 representative since 2014, will end in December 2022.
Guerra, who is a Democrat, is now one of two candidates seeking to be elected to the District 6 seat. The other candidate is Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr., a Democrat who announced his candidacy last month.
Among the issues that are most important to Guerra is the cost of housing.
“There are so many families that are even paying half of their income to a mortgage, let alone a rising cost of rent,” he said. “And that leads to two issues. One (is) the lack of actual housing, and then two is the wage issue.
“So, making sure we’re doing everything we can to help people upscale into jobs and making sure that we have jobs available in our region.”
Guerra stressed the interconnectivity between the housing issue and homelessness.
“The reasons we have a significant amount of growth in homelessness is because we haven’t addressed our housing issues and people are squeezed out at the bottom end,” he said.
Having grown up with humble beginnings in Mexico, Guerra described his interest in helping hard-working people who are struggling to reach the middle-class level.
“Folks shouldn’t have to rely on luck to be able to get there (to the middle class),” he said. “If people want to work hard, we should do everything we can to remove any political or bureaucratic or social barriers to people accomplishing their dreams.”
Guerra noted that he speaks through experience, as he recalled having lived in poverty in an adobe house in Mexico.
“I think the biggest qualification is life experience – farmworker, immigrant, was undocumented,” he said. “I understand the fear that was happening in the last four years.”
Although Guerra expressed pride with his family’s ability to become middle-class in the United States, he noted that there are “real barriers.”
“There are real challenges, and if we want to succeed as a state and a region, we’ve got to acknowledge that,” he said. “We’ve got to help everyone to be able to put that energy to achieve that, regardless of what their past is.”
Guerra also addressed the need to assist people who were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To me, we have to think holistically how we work through this, particularly as we come out of the pandemic,” he said. “So many people have lost their jobs and a lot of people in communities of color have been affected by that, those that didn’t have the ability to work from home. So, we really have to think through the future of that.”
Guerra stressed a need to place more emphasis on the regional economy.
“It’s not about one city – West (Sacramento), Sacramento, Elk Grove,” he said. “We have to be functioning as a regional economy. We need to help everyone, because we all rely on each other’s supply chains and networks.”
Guerra, who serves as chair of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, mentioned that air quality is an issue that is also very important to him.
“Air quality has become an issue, because of the amount of commuting that happens into the area,” he said. “So, you have areas of the south county, unincorporated by (Highway) 99, by Mack Road that have poor, terrible air quality, and (the) same thing over by the North (Sacramento) area, because there’s just that logjam by Cal Expo.
“So, we’re looking at how we use our federal dollars and state dollars to not only clean the air, but hire people and create the jobs for zero emissions technology.”
Also important to Guerra is making improvements to solid waste management, while keeping rates low.
“We have to be better stewards of how we manage our waste in the future, and thinking about it responsibly,” he said. “I learned about how if you don’t manage the rates appropriately, then you get issues with illegal dumping. That tends to happen in poorer communities.”
Guerra’s background in public service includes being elected to the Sacramento City Council in 2015 through a special election. He has been reelected three times to that seat to represent the southeast corner of Sacramento, and he also served as vice mayor.
He chaired the Sacramento County Planning Commission, and he served on the California State University Board of Trustees from 2003 to 2005.
Guerra, who refers to himself as a “double Hornet,” in reference to his alma mater’s mascot, earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering, and a master’s degree in public policy and public administration at California State University, Sacramento.
Moving forward with his campaign, Guerra mentioned that he is eager to use his experiences to assist others.
“I want to use my life experiences of adversity and also the support that people gave me to help others achieve opportunities and their dreams,” he said. “Dreams shouldn’t be an afterthought in the back of your mind. They are achievable, but we need to do a better job collectively to make that possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.