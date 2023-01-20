Reese Jarrett, one of the developers of Elk Grove’s Poppy Grove Development, told the Citizen on Jan. 16 that this 387-unit affordable housing project will be completed by the fall of 2024.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for this three-phase project at 10149 Bruceville Road, just south of Poppy Ridge Road, was held on Jan. 10. Due to weather conditions, the site of that event was the District56 center’s veterans hall.
Poppy Grove Development features 14 apartment buildings, which will consist of 74 one-bedroom units, 151 two-bedroom units, and 162 three-bedroom units. There will be two-, three- and four-story buildings, and all six of the four-story buildings will include elevators.
This 16-acre property is identified in the city’s housing element as one of the sites that meet the city’s regional housing needs unit count allocation for low and very low residential housing developments. Among the project’s 387 units will be units for extremely low-income families.
Those who meet the requirements to reside in these apartments are families earning 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.
On-site amenities for this 100% affordable housing facility will include interior and exterior recreation facilities, a swimming pool, spa, three tot lots, bocce ball courts, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
The property will also have 545 parking spaces for automobiles and 132 parking spaces for bicycles, a combined, 7-foot, separated multi-use path/sidewalk, and two Class II bicycle lanes – one on Bruceville Road and the other on Poppy Ridge Road.
Jarrett noted that Poppy Grove Development is a joint venture between his San Diego-based E. Smith & Co. and the Oakland-based UrbanCore Development, which is led by Michael Johnson.
“Collectively, we have over 80 years of development experience,” he said. “And we also just happen to be experienced Black developers that have brought for the first time in the city of Elk Grove a development sponsored by Black-owned businesses.”
Jarrett stressed that Poppy Grove Development will provide critically needed housing in Elk Grove.
“What’s critical about this opportunity is that it will bring affordable housing to 387 families that otherwise might have to pay up to 60% of their income in rent,” he said. “And by allowing them to be part of our program, they’re limited to pay only 25% of their income in rent. And so, they will automatically get an immediate raise.”
Jarrett added that Elk Grove is a prime place for their project.
“The city of Elk Grove is considered a high-resource community with high-quality schools, access to recreational facilities and shopping,” he said.
“The opportunity for these families earning 30-60% of average median income to live, work and play in the city of Elk Grove will ultimately change the trajectory of the lives of the families that live there. We’re proud and excited about bringing this forward.”
During last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for this project, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen recognized Poppy Grove Development as a reaffirmation of Elk Grove’s commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis.
“Affordable housing continues to be a huge need in Elk Grove,” she said. “In a recent affordable housing lottery, there were more than 50 households vying for each available unit. While we have a long way to go to meet needs, at 387 units, the Poppy Grove project will be the biggest affordable housing project ever built in Elk Grove.”
Singh-Allen noted that this project’s developers are committed to working with the city to address homelessness.
“It’s our hope that many homeless families will find stability here,” she said.
She added that she is looking forward to the development of this project.
“We look forward to working with all of the partners over the next couple years to see this project become a welcoming and stable home for many of those who live and work in our community,” Singh-Allen said.
