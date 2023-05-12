Construction will begin this month for a $31 million recreation center that will be built at Morse Community Park. Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials broke ground on a three-acre lot at the park’s east side during a May 4 ceremony.
“It’s really going to be an absolute gem for this community, and the entire community of Elk Grove,” CSD General Manager Joshua Green said at the gathering.
Plans are to open the CORE Recreation Center, which is a 54,000-square-foot, two-story facility, in early 2025 at 5540 Bellaterra Drive in the East Franklin area. CORE is an abbreviation of “Cosumnes Recreation.”
The project’s Costa Mesa-based developer, S.J. Amoroso, previously worked on the $50 million renovation of the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park and Event Center in Los Angeles.
Features include an elevated, indoor walking track, a multipurpose room, two fitness rooms, indoor basketball and pickleball courts, and an outdoor deck where visitors can exercise. Such amenities were reportedly based on feedback collected from more than 1,100 residents.
“It’s neat to see the ideas that people gave us being turned into the reality that’s going to be,” said Fred Bremerman, a project manager who led the community outreach campaign.
He mentioned that the elevated walking track was a hit idea since it can be used for exercising during hot, cold and smoky days.
Bordering the main entrance will be a mosaic wall decoration that will resemble a fish’s scale glistening in the sun, as described by Paul Mewton, the CSD’s chief of planning, design and construction.
This project was envisioned 23 years ago as part of the Morse Community Park plan. However, CSD officials shelved the idea during the late 2000’s recession when they were unable to secure enough funding. The rest of the 27-acre park was completed in 2009 while the recreation center site remained vacant.
CSD Board President Gil Albiani recalled the days when the recreation center seemed impossible.
“None of us thought it would be built because financially it’s a 30-plus million dollar project and I couldn’t figure out where we could get the money,” he said.
The CSD continued to collect construction funds while the project was in limbo. Under their budget plant, the recreation center will be funded by Landscape and Lighting fees paid by local property owners, park impact fees paid by developers and in-lieu Quimby fees. Funds from Elk Grove’s new Measure E sales tax will not be included in the project’s budget, according to a CSD staff report.
During his speech, CSD Parks Administrator Phil Lewis said that the CSD staff in 2018 set a goal of designing the recreation center within four years.
Asked about the facility’s parking, Mewton told the Citizen that the park’s current parking lot will be extended with the addition of 20 spaces. He noted that the parks staff plans to work with the Elk Grove Unified School District in providing offsite parking, and the staff will schedule outdoor sports events to not be held at the same time as events inside the recreation center.
Construction on the recreation center is scheduled to begin on May 15 and end by late 2024.
