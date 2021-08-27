The Elk Grove police announced on Aug. 20 they arrested a 23-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a man at Grant Line Road on July 29.
Edgar Jimenez of West Sacramento was arrested on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
He is accused of shooting a man who he previously knew during a confrontation at a parking lot on the 8900 block of Grant Line Road in Sheldon.
The Elk Grove police reported that U.S. Marshals later assisted detectives in locating and arrested Jimenez. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $125,000 bail. His next court date is Sept. 22 at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail records.
