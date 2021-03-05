Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 1 visited Elk Grove’s Franklin Elementary School and announced a $6.6 billion state funding package that aims to incentivize school districts to reopen their elementary school campuses by the end of this month.
“You can’t reopen your economy unless you get your schools reopened for in-person instruction,” he said at his press conference.
This state package includes reserving 10% of California’s COVID-19 vaccine supply for school employees, and offering grant funding to districts’ programs and services if they agree to reopen their schools for in-person instruction by the state’s deadline.
As part of the package, Expanding Learning Opportunities Grants would provide $4.6 billion to school districts that could use the funds to address learning loss issues, provide more instructional time, and support mental health services for students.
The school funding package is a part of Assembly Bill 86 and Senate Bill 86, which were reviewed by the state legislature for approval on March 4, after the Citizen’s press time.
Many districts across the state, including the Elk Grove Unified School District, are still having their students take online classes or other forms of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. A year has nearly passed since Elk Grove school district officials closed all of their district’s 67 schools after relatives of a few students tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic’s early days in California.
Local legislators Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, joined Newsom’s March 1 press conference in Elk Grove.
Pan noted that he’s a pediatrician and he emphasized the stress that students experienced from being away from their campuses for so long.
“Children have been suffering with anxiety and depression related to being isolated,” he said. “It’s very important to work together to bring in-person learning in a safe manner.”
Schools that are in Purple Tier 1 counties, such as Sacramento County, are eligible for the benefits.
“The good news is that we’re not waiting to get out of the Purple Tier to get our kids back safely for in-person instruction,” Newsom said.
Districts that request the grant funding must plan to return in-person instruction for grades K-2 and high-need students in all grades before April 1 or else they will lose 1% of eligible funds every day after the deadline.
The Elk Grove school board on Feb. 23 approved a new agreement with school employee unions that will reopen elementary schools in phases, starting with grades Transitional Kindergarten through third grade on March 16. Their district’s middle and high schools may reopen on April 1 if Sacramento County advances to the less restrictive Red Tier 2 this month.
As of March 2, Sacramento County reportedly had a COVID-19 case rate of 9.4 news cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. This is slightly above the Red Tier threshold of 4-7 cases per 100,000 residents.
If the campuses reopen then students would return for in-person instruction a few hours a day, twice a week. They would then continue their classes online. This “concurrent” education model intends to enable social distancing between students on-campus. Parents would still have the option of keeping their children at home and having them take full distance learning.
Last month, the Elk Grove school district staff told their school board their district’s schools are stocked with personal protective equipment for students and staff, and that COVID-19 safety signs were installed at campuses.
“(The pandemic) has been a huge disruption in all of our lives and you there has been a huge disruption in our schools,” Elk Grove School Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said at Newsom’s press conference. “We have learned a great deal, we will not be the same Elk Grove Unified when we open in March and moving forward, as we were in January – we’re going to be better.”
California Northstate University last month opened a COVID vaccination clinic at their Elk Grove campuses and offered doses to employees of Elk Grove Unified and other school districts across Sacramento County. A university told the Citizen on Feb. 22 that more than 1,700 Elk Grove Unified educators and other employees were vaccinated at their clinic during its first week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.