Elk Grove’s Harriet Eddy Middle School has joined Teens for Jeans, a nationwide competition that ends Feb. 28. This campaign collects second-hand jeans for teenagers who are in homeless shelters.
Vice Principal Sandi Peterson said her school has so far gathered about than 4,700 pairs of jeans with the goal of beating the largest collection of 10,262 back in 2013.
The school that brings in the largest amount receives a $10,000 grant. Eddy did win the middle school competition in the past, winning a $5,000 grant whereby money went to school clubs and school beautification.
Representatives from Aéropostale, a major sponsor for Teens for Jeans, stopped by the school throughout the run of the competition and students loaded the jeans into cars. The reps distributed them to various organizations, including shelters in Stockton and Modesto. In the past, the jeans have gone to Loaves and Fishes and local schools where there is a need. Peterson did note there are homeless students who attend Harriet Eddy.
If the school wins grant money, Peterson said she would love to buy a silk screening apparatus.
“We could have a silk screening club where the students could do community service and design their own shirts for all the clubs on campus,” she said.
To help the school reach their goals, the community is welcome to drop off new or used jeans of any size or color at the school during school hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Across the country, the Teens for Jeans competition has collectively donated more than one million pairs of jeans in a single year, enough to clothe half of all U.S. youth in homeless shelters.
You may ask, why jeans? Peterson explained in a message that nearly 40% of people experiencing homelessness in the United States are under age 18.
One item they commonly request in homeless shelters is a pair of jeans. Why? Jeans are comfortable in any season and can be worn multiple times between washes. Plus, for a teenager without many belongings, wearing a pair of jeans can provide a sense of normalcy, Peterson explained.
While other schools, neighbors and businesses have helped Eddy with donations, the students themselves are truly motivated, and have thus collected about 4,300 of the 4,700 pairs of jeans, which amounts to about four pairs per student.
“Not everyone is collecting but it’s a schoolwide collection and we’ve done this since 2012,” Peterson said. “The students know this is one of the really great things we do at this school to give back to the community. Although people may not have money to give, we can all dig into our closets and find something of use, especially at wintertime.”
One year the school was 37 pairs of jeans shy from winning first place. Another year, a school elsewhere collected over 40,000 pairs. That said, it’s difficult to gauge Eddy’s current status in comparison to the other schools in the competition.
Peterson mentioned there are some homeless youth who attend Eddy and also takes pride in the school’s diversity.
“We are the most diverse school in America. Our diversity is on fire. I love these kids,” she said.
Harriet G. Eddy Middle School is at 9329 Soaring Oaks Drive.
