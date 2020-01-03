A truck crashed and spilled an estimated 4,500 gallons of gasoline at Interstate 5’s Elk Grove Boulevard exit during the early morning of Dec. 28. No injuries and fires were reported.
This incident prompted a cleanup effort that lasted all day long.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Peterbilt cargo tank truck overturned while making a left turn onto eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard from southbound Interstate 5. This move reportedly caused the truck’s gasoline tank trailer to be breached. Gasoline then spilled on the roadway.
The CHP reported that the trucking company worked with state agencies, Elk Grove city staff, and emergency response teams to clean up the site. Authorities said that the initial clean up lasted until 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.