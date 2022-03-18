Plans for this year’s Elk Grove Western Festival remain in limbo while organizers decide whether to bring back the springtime tradition or cancel it.
If the festival does return in 2022, then organizers want to have it in April 30-May 1 at Elk Grove Regional Park, the festival’s board president, Ken Johnston told the Citizen.
He said that his board will meet on Tuesday, March 22 to decide what to do.
“We’re going to see what our options are,” Johnston said.
The Western Festival has not been held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sacramento County public health restrictions against large public gatherings had prompted organizers to cancel the past two festivals.
Johnston said that his board wants to bring back the traditional parade and they are requesting city permission to hold that event this year. As for the festival at the park, he said that it would be a downsized version.
“We still got logistics to work out,” Johnston said.
The board president mentioned there won’t be a Kansas City Barbecue Society competition since there will be a Kansas City event at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in May. He added that the barbecue event’s organizers are allowed to have a public tasting, which is prohibited by county public health officials in Sacramento County.
Johnston also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic’s local impacts could change next month.
“It’s hard to say what will happen,” he said.
There were early plans to hold the festival in mid-May at Elk Grove Regional Park, but the park is unavailable for the organizers to use at that time, Johnston said.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District brought back their Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival at Elk Grove Regional Park last October. There are now plans to return the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove to that park this July.
Johnston mentioned that many recent festivals were held in California including those held in Ripon and Angels Camp.
“People are getting brave and venturing out,” he said. “Is it too early? I don’t know.”
In the meantime, the Western Festival board needs more sponsors, volunteers, and young people who are interested in joining their board.
“It’s going to take a new picture,” Johnston said about the festival’s future. “Things have changed, we’re going to look at things a little differently – this is a good chance to reinvent it and get more young people involved.”
The Western Festival debuted in 1957 as a parents’ fundraiser to purchase a new overhead projector for Elk Grove Grammar School. This event, which is a tribute to Elk Grove’s frontier past, later evolved into a large parade in Old Town Elk Grove and a three-day festival at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Those who are interested in getting involved with the Elk Grove Western Festival can attend the festival board’s March 22 meeting that’s set for 6 p.m. at Denny’s, 8707 Elk Grove Blvd.
