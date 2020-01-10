Christopher Cellars, Elk Grove’s new winery at the southwest corner of Bradshaw Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, bottled its first wines on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Citizen photographer Steve Crowley captured some of the scenes on this special day for this business.
Christopher and Candice Mora own the winery and they have a joint venture with Bartholomew Family Vineyards.
Christopher Cellars bottled 121 cases of malbec rose 2019, Bartholomew family vineyards; 94 cases of zinfandel 2017, Lodi; 103 cases of petit verdot 2018, Bartholomew Family Vineyards; 98 cases of malbec 2018, Bartholomew Family Vineyards; and 200 cases of winemakers select red blend.
These wines will be released at the winery on March 7.
