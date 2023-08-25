Elk Grove resident Sergio Jaimes-Vigaray first heard about a fire breaking out in his childhood home of Maui on Aug. 8. He attended his 20-year class reunion there in May, and he has immediate family members living on the island. Jaimes-Vigaray recalled there were previous fires that impacted his former hometown of Lahaina.
“I thought, ‘Okay, it must be a crazy fire, but hopefully everyone is okay,’ and then my mom called me and said there is a big fire,” he said.
During the next day, Jaimes-Vigaray panicked while he watched the fire situation worsen on social media, and he attempted to contact his relatives and friends on Maui. He also began searching for legitimate relief organizations that he could donate to.
“It was pretty nuts for the first two days,” he said.
Four blazes scorched the island during that time. In Lahaina, an estimated 2,170 acres and 2,200 buildings were lost. As of Aug. 20, the death toll from the Maui fires was 114, which make the wildfire among the deadliest in U.S. history.
Jaimes-Vigaray told the Citizen that his immediate family members were fine, but he has cousins and childhood friends who lost their homes.
His childhood home on Lahaina’s Kahoma Street was also lost.
Lahaina, which is a former capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom, has a famous 150-year-old Banyan Tree that was burned by the flames but remains standing.
“That’s one thing we’re going to hold onto,” Jaimes-Vigaray said. “We may be damaged, but our roots are in Lahaina. The Banyan Tree’s roots and our roots are still strong - just as long as our roots are good,we’ll be solid.”
Jaimes-Vigaray, the owner of the kava beverage business Stay Rooted Kava, soon organized a pop-up kava lounge in Elk Grove’s Makamae Dance Studio on Aug. 19 to fundraise and collect relief supplies for Maui fire victims. Sought supplies included gift cards, bottled water, diapers, and baby formula.
Another Maui relief fundraiser was held in Elk Grove on Aug. 14 when local event planner Joyce Vitug of JSV Events had a raffle at the Tilted Mash Brewing taproom. She told the Citizen that the turnout was good despite the 100-degree heat and the event raised nearly $900 that will go to Maui Rapid Response.
“My girls dance hula, we’ve been to Maui and I told them you got to pay homage to this community even if it’s from afar - we need to do something,” Vitug said.
She is considering another fundraiser possibly in October.
“We have a platform and I thought why don’t we use it to educate not just our generation, but our kids, and see what we’re doing as adults as parents?” Vitug said.
The Citizen spoke with Kumu Nohea Macugay with the Hawaiian dance school Kūhai Hālau O Kanoheaokalikolaua’e Pā ‘Ōlapa Kahiko, which has been in Elk Grove for 14 years. She said that a member of her husband’s side of the family lost their home in Lahaina.
“Within a couple of days, the whole town was gone, which is so sad because it was such a historic town, and that’s where the capital was,” Macugay said.
She noted that she has students who have family members on Maui and a former student who grew up in Lahaina.
“His family is okay, but they lost their homes as well, luckily they were not home when all of this took place,” Macugay said.
During her interview, Macugay expressed her concern over investors buying up lands on Maui, after the fire.
“I hope that the land stays in Hawaiian hands because I’m sure there are many investors out there that are trying to scoop up that land and I really hope that doesn’t happen,” she said. “The Hawaiian people are working really hard to not let that happen.”
Her halau or dance school plans to join other haluas in an Aug. 31 benefit concert in San Mateo for Maui fire victims. This event will have 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. showings at the Bayshore Corporate Commons.
Presale tickets are $25 and can be purchase at McKumuHula2gmail.com.
The concert flyer bears the message, “Keep Lahaina Lands in Lahaina Hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.