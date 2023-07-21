Friends called him, “Bicycle John,” since he was often seen riding his bicycle across Elk Grove. George Kepley nicknamed him, “Big John Number 1” to distinguish him from another large, husky man named John who he also met during Saturday breakfasts at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church.
John Solorio was believed to be homeless for 20 years, and he lived many of them in a field by the Elk Grove Auto Mall and under a bridge near the corner of Bond and Waterman roads.
Dave Neves, a board member of the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (EG HART), recalled when Solorio came to his nonprofit when he wanted to change his life.
“He didn’t want to ask for help and when he did, he did it with all of the respect in the world,” Neves told the Citizen. “The gratitude he expressed was heartful and wonderful – it was wonderful to have him for the time I did.”
The retired Elk Grove Elementary School principal played his guitar and sang the Beatles’ “Let It Be” during the celebration of Solorio’s life at Clarence Baker Park on July 11. A dozen people gathered there and shared memories of him at the event that was organized by Creekside Christian Church’s homeless outreach program. Several family photographs, including a picture of Solorio with his grandchild, decorated a table. In memory of his favorite mode of transportation, a bicycle was given away in a raffle to a homeless person.
Solorio died from congestive heart failure at age 55 on June 1. He was a member of Elk Grove’s homeless population that varies from 100-150 people at any given time, the Elk Grove city staff estimated.
Solorio’s mother, Judy, told the gathering that she did not know that her son was so well-liked. She recalled when he began coming and going from her home when he was a teenager, and she shared her fond memories of seeing her son come home every Christmas to help her cook and wrap gifts.
Judy noted her son’s medical aliment, and she knew that he would pass away before her.
“In the last couple of years, we had a falling out because I wanted him so much to stop what he was doing and to get help,” she told the gathering. “I knew his heart was leaving, it was dying … I said, ‘John, I can’t watch you do this anymore.’ That’s when everyone here took over for him.”
Solorio sought help from EG HART, which placed him at the Grace House, a local transitional home for homeless individuals that was purchased and renovated 10 years ago by the city of Elk Grove for $240,000.
Frank Lucia, an EG HART board member, said that their program supported Solorio for 7-8 months before moving him into permanent housing that charged a low rent.
“He was a good guest there and we were proud of the progress he made in such a short amount of time,” Lucia said, adding that Solorio was a good example of how there is hope for helping people like him.
Neves was Solorio’s mentor at Grace House.
“I got the feeling that he had no regrets, I think that he chose a path that probably for him answered more questions than it raised,” he said.
Neves concluded, “He was a good man gone too soon, but he put his burden down.”
Becky Jones, a homeless outreach navigator who has worked with the city of Elk Grove, wore the visitor bracelet that she wore when she last saw Solorio at a hospital. She told the Citizen that her last act with him was helping him send a child support payment.
During the gathering, Jones spoke about how Solorio was the “poster child” of the city’s homeless outreach program since he always kept his camp clean and organized when Elk Grove police officers visited.
“He would sweep the dirt to make sure the dirt stayed down,” she recalled.
Jones noted that Solorio kicked his drug habit without help and he was clean for 90 days before he came to her for help.
“(He) walked into my office and said, ‘If I don’t do something else, I’m going to die. I’m not going to see my next birthday and I don’t want to die like this,’” she said.
Jones shared her pride in him and his desire to encourage his friends to seek help.
“He did the things that not everybody was able to do, and he did it in the hardest way possible,” she said. “He wished that more people could be brave and get through their sickness and make it through to the other side like him because he didn’t want to see his friends die under the bridge.”
