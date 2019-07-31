Students who attend Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) schools in the city of Sacramento will be offered free fare on Sacramento Regional Transit buses or light rail trains during the 2019-20 school year.
This special will also be available to homeless students and foster youths as well as Sacramento residents in grades K-12 who attend EGUSD schools outside their city.
The Elk Grove school board on July 23 approved this “fare-free” partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit. This special will go into effect on Oct. 1 and last until Sept. 30, 2020.
An estimated $1 million in lost revenue will be reimbursed by the city of Sacramento as part of the plan. The Sacramento City Council approved that funding last month.
The Elk Grove school district staff believes this special could benefit up to 13,000 students enrolled in 25 of their district’s schools.
“It’s not every day we hear that someone is willing to pay a million dollars to benefit our students,” Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza said.
Under the fare-free special, an eligible student can get a sticker placed on his or her student identification card. These new passes can then be used any time and day on a trip.
Claudia Jasin, a program specialist for Sacramento City Council Member Jay Schenirer’s office, told the school board this program is similar to one offered to K-12 students in Washington, D.C.
“We are going to reduce the financial burden on these families and these students,” she said about the new bus passes for Sacramento students.
Jamie Adelman, the finance director for Regional Transit, addressed concerns over student safety on the buses. She mentioned that crime on Regional Transit vehicles dropped by 18 percent from 2017 to 2018.
“We got (security) cameras on every single bus, every single train, and every single light rail station,” Adelman said.
She noted that Regional Transit’s security staff can also use their camera system to help track down lost students.
Rob Pierce, the Elk Grove school district’s deputy superintendent of business services and facilities, spoke of the event when a student loses his or her fare-free pass. He said there are plans to have an extra copy of each student’s identification card and pass for safekeeping at his or her school.
Adelman said that Regional Transit is now working on “fare-free” partnerships with the cities of Folsom, Citrus Heights, and Rancho Cordova as well as Sacramento County’s unincorporated communities.
Trustee Tony Perez asked Adelman if there are plans for fare-free passes in the city of Elk Grove. She replied that her staff is encouraging Elk Grove city officials to join the program.
“They will have to determine whether or not they can afford to participate in the program,” Adelman said.
For more information on the fare-free program, visit www.sacrt.com/apps/city-of-sacramento-and-sacrt-student-fare-free-transit-pass-program.
