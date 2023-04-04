Three students from Franklin High School won an honorable mention prize of $250 on March 15 from a C-SPAN video documentary competition.
The winners from Franklin High School include Kallista Tores, Suhani Hazari, and Noelani Cano for their video that focused on housing and real estate inflation.
The students were surprised to discover they won.
“I feel like for me personally it was very not expected, I was very, very shocked when I heard about that,” Cano said.
Hazari agreed.
“I was really, ‘Oh my gosh, we really were able to win it,” she said. “I think we worked really hard on the project - it felt really good that we actually achieved what we wanted.”
Tores was simply pleased they won.
“I’m pretty surprised that we at least got something,” she said.
Their video is just over six minutes and addresses how the housing and real estate got to the point where it’s at now in California. Their piece includes interviews from experts and officials alike, along with people affected by the housing crisis.
Cano said that the group focused on housing inflation specifically due to the number of people leaving the state trying to escape the crisis. Hazari added they were glad they picked this topic since the people they interviewed had made it easier to support their work.
The students shot several of their own interviews for their documentary, along with editing several C-SPAN interviews into their video, which was one of the requirements for submitting to the competition.
C-SPAN received more than 1,500 submissions for the contest, with the theme centered on the question: “if you were a newly elected member of Congress, which issue would be your first priority and why?”
C-SPAN Education Program Senior Specialist Pam McGorry said that the competition offers students the opportunity to think about and engage with things that are important to them and allows them to learn about it in their own way.
“They conduct research, learn new skills, sharpen other skills, discover new interests about themselves, and they learn how to make an informed decision,” she said. “So that when they get older and they’re voting and getting involved civic issues, we just think this gives them a platform to hone those skills.”
McGorry said that she and fellow education team members Zach Lowe and Craig McAndrew started judging videos several weeks before the deadline ends just to see which videos meet the basic requirements for the contest.
She also went on to say she and the other judges take very detailed notes on what was included in the video, and after several rounds the rest of the executives from other teams will get in a room and look at the top picks and determine who gets the grand prizes.
The students all had something they enjoyed when making their documentary.
Hazari and Cano said they liked the interviewing process because it brought in outside and relatable perspectives, while Tores said she liked working with the camera and the tech that came with the project.
When it came to parts of the documentary they found difficult, the students said that actually getting the interviews and editing the video were the hardest parts of their project.
“It took us a long time to actually finalize interviews… because sometimes either we wouldn’t be able to fit their schedule or maybe the location, there’s all this stuff you have to take into consideration,” Hazari said.
Tores noted: “The editing process was very tiring, because I worked straight hours on it, and that was probably my least favorite.”
Hazari and Cano both said that Tores’ edit of their video delivered the best version for their submission when it came to ordering the clips and how it followed the script they made.
The students said that when it came to researching their topic that it wasn’t too difficult, and that they received statistics from agencies that were reached out to, but were unavailable for interview for their video.
Franklin High School Media Teacher Brad Clark said he was delighted for the students when he found out they won because of their technical skills and the research they found for their video.
“I’m really proud of the work that they did and the result that it gave them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.