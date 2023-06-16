A former human resources director this month filed a wrongful termination suit against the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) and her ex-boss there.
Plaintiff Marisa Guerrero is now seeking compensation for damages that are estimated to be more than $500,000 from the district and its former general manager, Joshua Green, who was named as a co-defendant.
She alleges that she was fired last year for being a whistleblower that brought incidents of mismanagement to the CSD board’s attention.
“My client was the first to step up and say something, and when she blew the whistle she was fired for it,” Guerrero’s attorney, Jason Argos told the Citizen.
Regarding Green’s alleged misconduct, the attorney said, “We’re also the first to pursue a formal complaint against the district in regards to his behavior. A lot of people in the past either stuck it out or turned a blind eye, or left and resigned, or didn’t want to fight.”
Guerrero, who is Hispanic, also claims that she experienced discrimination for her race and sex while she worked as the human resources director.
The CSD is a 38-year-old special district that operates the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Green worked as the district’s general manager for four years before he went to the Sky River Casino last month to become their vice president of government and community affairs. He was succeeded by Phil Lewis as general manager. Green came from the city of Portland, Oregon’s parks department and he was hired as the CSD’s parks administrator in 2017 before being promoted to the top position of general manager.
The Citizen contacted Green last week and he declined to comment on the recent lawsuit.
Guerrero was an interim human resources director for the city of Stockton before she transferred to the CSD where she led its human resources department between June 2021 and May 2022. She was terminated from the district before her 12-month probationary period expired, the CSD’s legal counsel Sigrid Asmundson told the Citizen.
In her lawsuit, Guerrero mainly focuses on Green’s management at the district. She alleges that he impeded her work early in her job by not allowing her to access “critical” human resources documents, and updating staff policies and documents without telling her.
The plaintiff also stated that she was “alarmed” by the CSD’s hiring practices and she alleged that Green interjected into recruitments, overruled the human resources staff, and told them to hire unqualified applicants. She also alleges that racial privilege was involved in hires and promotions.
“Guerrero quickly realized that most of the new hires, and promotional opportunities, were being provided primarily (to) young white females or young white males,” according to her lawsuit.
In 2022, Guerrero became involved in a human resources investigation after hearing complaints that Green allegedly mistreated two longtime female CSD employees. One worked in human resources and was identified in the lawsuit as current CSD Human Resources Director Sheena Newman, and the other worked in administrative services. As of press time, neither woman filed lawsuits.
Guerrero claimed that Green had Newman removed from overseeing human resources projects and had her duties reduced. In her lawsuit, Guerrero alleged that Green accused Newman of being jealous of his high salary and claimed she was “sabotaging” his payroll. The lawsuit noted that Newman was not in charge of payroll, and added that it was “clear” that he mistreated the analyst since she was a woman of color.
Newman was appointed as human resources director last December. She declined to comment for this story, due to the litigation matters.
In March 2022, Guerrero alleged that Green confronted and accused her of questioning his management style. During the following month, Guerrero said that she met with Green and said she was concerned that employees would file discrimination complaints against the CSD. According to the lawsuit, Green said he would not retaliate against her for anything she shared. In the following week, the general manager then allegedly started harassing her.
“Guerrero strongly believes that it was at this moment that she entered Green’s crosshairs,” her attorney wrote.
Two months later, Guerrero, along with the two female CSD employees who earlier had issues with Green’s management, met with CSD Board President Jaclyn Moreno at a Denny’s restaurant. Moreno heard their concerns and guaranteed they would not face retaliation, the lawsuit stated.
“Ms. Moreno said they would put Green on paid administrative (leave),” Argos wrote.
At the time, Moreno was running for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and she was not seeking reelection to the CSD board that year. The former CSD director could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
After the meeting with Moreno, Asmundson contacted Guerrero and said that an independent investigator would review the staff complaints, according to the lawsuit. Guerrero then said that she would be a witness for those who claimed discrimination. This investigation soon ended and the effort to place Green on administrative leave was canceled, the lawsuit stated. Asmundson allegedly told Guerrero that “it was not her place” to recommend that Green be placed on administrative leave.
Guerrero was terminated 10 days later. According to her lawsuit, CSD officials told her it was due to an “inability to complete assignments.”
CSD’s legal counsel
responds to allegations
Asmundson on June 8 told the Citizen that the CSD did not receive Guerrero’s lawsuit yet. The plaintiff’s civil complaint was filed with the Sacramento Superior Court on June 2. This case’s first court hearing is scheduled for April 2024, according to superior court records. Argos told the Citizen that the case did not undergo discovery yet.
Asmundson said that Guerrero was released from the district due to “repeated failure to perform her job functions throughout her tenure.” She mentioned that the plaintiff never submitted a complaint against Green to the district.
Regarding Guerrero’s interest in being a witness to complaints from employees about the management during an independent investigation, Asmundson said that Guerrero was removed from overseeing that case due to a conflict of interest.
The third party investigator who reviewed the complaints then concluded that the allegations were “anecdotal, conclusory, and lacking in evidentiary support,” Asmundson told the Citizen. She added that the claims of discrimination and retaliation were unsubstantiated.
“Ms. Guerrero’s statements against the district are false and misleading, and the district will respond to the fullest extent permitted by law to defend the district and Mr. Green, in his official capacity as the district’s former general manager,” Asmundson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.