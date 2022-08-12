Jerome Andrew “Jerry” Warren, who was a longtime biology and ecology teacher at Elk Grove High School (EGHS), died in his Wilton home at the age of 81 on July 30.
Born in Turlock on July 30, 1940, Jerry spent more than a half-century living in Wilton, having moved there in 1973 after being hired to work at Elk Grove High. He remained a teacher at that institution for a quarter-century.
It was at Elk Grove High where Jerry created a legacy so strong that the school’s science wing currently bears his name.
Gary Warren, Jerry’s son, spoke about his father’s legacy at the school.
“My dad was most known for his contributions to the high school, as far as being the head of the science department, and he is the one that did the Ecology Club, which was like the science club for Elk Grove High School,” he said.
“(Club members) would go out on trips. (It was) a club for science experiments, learning about different types of life development. He would take them to different lakes to go around and research the areas.”
Gary added that his father was also active as a statistician at the annual Bill Cartwright Classic basketball tournament. Cartwright, a star basketball player at Elk Grove High and later a five-time NBA champion, was playing high school basketball when Jerry joined the EGHS faculty.
Gary summarized his father’s dedication to Elk Grove High.
“He was well known as just being somebody that they could talk to and was there,” he said. “He was a contributor to the high school’s development. He was just one of those people who was just looking out for the advancement of the school, and especially in science.”
Jerry had a never-ending fascination with science, Gary noted.
“(He studied and taught) how all these different plant lives or any type of life basically occurs and develops,” he said. “(There were) the plants, whichever, water, air, all these different things, and then to basically look at it through a microscope, and basically just see the world that you normally never see was just amazing to him.”
Leslie (Warren) Flojo, Gary’s twin sister, spoke about her father as both a role model and a great community member.
“(He) believed in giving back to his community,” she said. “As a teacher, he quite often said that the reason why he stayed so long being a teacher – especially at Elk Grove High School – was that he and the students liked each other,” she said. “He loved his students, he loved sports, too.
“Seeing his students every day, he was just always trying to come up with fresh ideas. (He also) loved his family that was on campus – (the school’s) staff.”
Leslie noted that her father’s loved for sports began during his childhood.
She added that besides traditional sports, his competitive nature led him to become the Duncan yo-yo competition winner of his community in Turlock in 1953.
For that victory, he was awarded a sweater with words recognizing that he was a yo-yo champion.
The only child of Linus and Velma Warren, Jerry also played the drums in marching bands during his youth.
He attended the University of California at Berkeley, Fresno State University, and Michigan State University. He earned a master’s degree in science form the latter institution.
His career in teaching began at Ceres High School in 1964, and he married the love of his life, Carol, on Dec. 26, 1965. His career also included a three-year stint teaching at the American International School in New Delhi.
With Carol, who died in 2004, Jerry had three children and six grandchildren.
Among Jerry’s other passions in life were bird watching, gardening, camping, fishing, traveling, and playing practical jokes on his children. Leslie mentioned that her father had a wonderful sense of humor.
She added that her father was a master of trivia, and that he would continuously know most of the answers to questions asked by Alex Trebek on the TV game show, “Jeopardy.”
In addition to his many human friends, Jerry had a very strong bond with his K-9 companion, Zuni.
Leslie mentioned that her father would be proud that Zuni did not retire after his death.
“Zuni is not retired,” she said. “Zuni goes on every call with the owner from his company, and Zuni has become an emotional support dog for clients. My dad would be absolutely so proud of Zuni, (and) that Zuni is going and sharing that love that they had for each other with other people who need it.”
Leslie summarized her father as one who lived a great life.
“He had a great life, but he absolutely in every way possible deserved every bit of it,” she said. “He was such a great man.”
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at the Van Steyn Ranch, 11178 Ed Rau Road, Elk Grove on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
