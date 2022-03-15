A Sacramento Superior Court jury on March 14 found a former Elk Grove police officer guilty of felony assault in the 2019 police misconduct case that got him fired.
On June 5, 2019, an officer’s camera recorded him drawing his gun and kicking a suspected thief’s head while he laid on the ground outside the store that he reportedly robbed. Prosecutors stated that the unarmed suspect was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain injury.
Bryan Wayne Schmidt, 46, now faces up to four years in state prison for the offenses of felony assault by an officer and causing serious bodily injury.
“His actions that day do not represent the women and men who selflessly serve this city daily with professionalism,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen.
In March 2020, the Elk Grove police released a 15-minute YouTube video that detailed their investigation of Schmidt’s misconduct case.
This was the first time that the Elk Grove police released an online video of their investigation of a critical incident involving an officer.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright appeared in the video and condemned Schmidt’s actions.
“(The) use of force by an officer has been determined to be against department policy, and not in line with any training provided by our department,” the police chief said in the video.
The police’s upper management was reportedly unaware that an officer performed a use of force in the incident until October 2019 when the suspect’s attorney filed a claim for damages. Schmidt’s supervising sergeant resigned in 2020 after the upper management learned that he failed to report that an officer used force in that case.
“We did not find out about (that) incident through the supervisor, which would be the normal course of reporting,” Albright told the Citizen in March 2020.
The police chief expressed his disappointment when he watched the police video of the incident.
“I was incredibly disappointed; I was shocked,” he said in 2020. “I was searching for the ‘why,’ and that led us to move toward an immediate response internally.”
During the evening of June 5, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Burlington Coat Factory store on East Stockton Boulevard after a robbery was reported there. The police’s online video of the Schmidt case mainly features footage recorded by officers’ body cameras and by patrol car dashboard cameras.
Juan Mendoza and two accomplices reportedly assaulted store security guards after they stole merchandise.
In the police video, two officers drew their firearms and ordered one suspect to get on the ground outside the store. Mendoza walked toward the officers while they ordered him to also drop to the ground. He laid down, but he didn’t move put his arms out like an “airplane,” as officers ordered him to do.
Schmidt then pulled up in his patrol car and approached Mendoza from behind while he laid down.
“Hands out, man,” Schmidt told him. “Hey, this ain’t going to be a good day for you.”
He then repeated his order to Mendoza before immediately kicking his head. Another officer then came over and handcuffed the suspect. Mendoza was arrested on assault and robbery charges.
The police video also shows Schmidt telling another officer about what he did to Mendoza.
“He was just kind of like smiling, doing that smirk, so I was like, ‘Wham!’” he said in the video. “I (expletive deleted) kicked his head, and I tell him to put his hands out and then start kicking his hands away from his sides. (He) finally got his hands out.”
The police reported in their video of the Schmidt case that Mendoza had a bloody face and he vomited after his arrest.
Sacramento County prosecutors later reported that Mendoza needed brain surgery after he developed subdural hematomas or brain bleeding.
Schmidt was terminated from the Elk Grove police on March 4, 2020.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Schmidt’s conviction two years after his termination.
“Law enforcement officers do an outstanding job every day to keep our community safe,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a press statement. “Unfortunately, this was a rare instance in which an officer violated the public’s trust and needlessly used excessive force causing serious injuries to an individual.”
Restraining order filed against Schmidt for allegedly threatening to harm police chief
Early this month, a temporary restraining order was filed against Schmidt for allegedly threatening to harm Albright and three police employees who were involved in the internal affairs investigation of his case.
In the city of Elk Grove’s March 3 request for the order, attorney Suzanne Kennedy stated that Schmidt exhibited erratic and dangerous behavior in the days leading up to, and during, his trial.
Last month, Schmidt allegedly told an Elk Grove police employee at a restaurant about his desire to physically harm Albright for “ruining” his life. He also expressed his anger toward the police chief in a Feb. 24 email that he sent to the Elk Grove City Council, according to the city of Elk Grove’s court petition for a restraining order.
“Albright destroyed my life…I lived in my car for a month…I can’t see my girls regularly…Why? All because Tim Albright wanted to hang a cop…Albright saw this as a political move to have me fire(d), arrested and ultimately homeless,” Schmidt wrote in the email, which was quoted in the city’s petition.
Kennedy noted that five witnesses told a police detective they also said they heard Schmidt threatening to harm Albright and three police staff members.
Schmidt is currently in custody and is ineligible for bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to jail records. His prison sentencing is scheduled for April 8 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.