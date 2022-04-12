A Sacramento Superior Court judge on April 8 sentenced a former Elk Grove police officer to nearly a year in jail for assaulting an unarmed robbery suspect in 2019.
An officer’s camera filmed the defendant drawing his firearm and kicking the suspect’s head while he laid on the ground outside a clothing store that was just robbed.
Bryan Wayne Schmidt, 46, was sentenced to 364 days in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Sacramento Superior Judge Delbert Oros also gave him a two-year probation. If he violates his probation then he would be sentenced to three years in state prison, said Shelly Orios, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
The judge in this case denied the Citizen’s request to cover the April 8 sentencing at the main courthouse in downtown Sacramento.
Schmidt initially faced up to four years in state prison after a jury on March 14 convicted him on charges of committing felony assault and causing serious bodily injury.
The Elk Grove police reviewed Schmidt’s confrontation with suspect Juan Mendoza and reported that the officer’s assault caused him to develop subdural hematomas or brain bleeding. Mendoza required brain surgery after the incident, the police staff noted.
Following his conviction, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that Schmidt violated the public’s trust in law enforcement officers.
“Law enforcement officers do an outstanding job every day to keep our community safe,” she said in a press statement. “Unfortunately, this was a rare instance in which an officer violated the public’s trust and needlessly used excessive force causing serious injuries to an individual.”
The Elk Grove police’s top management was unaware that Schmidt performed a use of force against Mendoza until four months later when the suspect filed a claim for damages. They then started their investigation and in March 2020 they announced that Schmidt was terminated from the police.
The police also released a 15-minute YouTube video of the June 5, 2019 confrontation between Schmidt and Mendoza outside the Burlington Coat Factory store. They presented camera footage from police body and patrol car cameras. Then-Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright also appeared in the video to criticize Schmidt’s actions.
“(The) use of force by an officer has been determined to be against department policy, and not in line with any training provided by our department,” he stated.
Mendoza and two accomplices reportedly stole merchandise from the store and assaulted security there. Two officers then arrived at the scene and confronted them outside the business where they ordered to drop to the ground. In the video, Mendoza laid down, but he did not spread his arms out like an “airplane,” as what the police ordered him to do.
The video then shows Schmidt exit his patrol car and approach Mendoza from behind. After he repeatedly ordered him to place his hands out, he then kicked Mendoza’s head. Another officer then arrived to handcuff him and take him into custody.
The Elk Grove police also featured Schmidt’s recorded conversation with an officer about how he handled Mendoza.
“He was kind of like smiling, doing that smirk, so I was like ‘Wham!’ he said in the video. “I (expletive deleted) kicked his head, and I tell him to put his hands out and then start kicking his hands away from his sides. (He) finally got his hands out.”
Before Schmidt’s conviction last month, the city of Elk Grove filed a temporary restraining order against Schmidt for allegedly threatening Albright and three internal affairs investigators. Suzanne Kennedy, an attorney for the city, reported that the former officer told a police employee at a restaurant that he desired to physically harm the police chief. He also reportedly sent an email to Elk Grove City Council members and accused Albright of ruining his life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.