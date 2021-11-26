Former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on Nov. 18 resigned from the California Democratic Party, citing their lack of support for the Hmong community.
Ly, who became America’s first Hmong mayor when he was elected as Elk Grove’s mayor in 2016, served in that role for four years. He now serves as the president and CEO of the civil rights organization, Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation.
Elk Grove’s 2020 mayoral election, in which Ly was defeated by current Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, was impacted by allegations of anti-Hmong bigotry.
Using her personal Facebook page, Singh-Allen, in July 2020, referred to the Hmong familial clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
She made that comment in response to allegations by local women, including elected officials, who alleged they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters.
Singh-Allen also claimed that she was harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters, and possibly patriarchal forces within the Hmong familial clan system.
In response to allegations made against Ly, the Elk Grove City Council, on Aug. 12, 2020, voted, 4-0, to have the Sacramento County Grand Jury investigate that claim. Those council members later supported Singh-Allen in her campaign for mayor.
Ly, who abstained from the Aug. 12, 2020 vote, denied any personal involvement regarding these allegations, and he referred to the council’s Grand Jury referral as “frivolous” and resulting “in nothing.”
In his resignation letter to Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, Ly wrote that during the past year and a half, he became disillusioned by the Democratic Party, which he noted states in its 2020 platform preamble that it will “give hate no safe harbor.”
“The Hmong, an already marginalized people, were targeted and ridiculed by Democratic elected (officials) and their supporters,” he wrote. “These elected watched as their derogatory and offensive words set off a storm of hate toward the Hmong community. It is beyond disappointing to have witnessed that the above beliefs no longer hold true, least not by the leadership and some of its members on the Democratic Party of Sacramento County.”
Ly also wrote that during his 2020 campaign for mayor, his character and integrity were attacked through “lies and false allegations.”
He claimed that he was mistreated in Democratic Party of Sacramento County meetings after his endorsement for mayor in the 2020 election was rescinded by that organization by a vote of 30-11. That action occurred following the council’s vote to recommend that the Grand Jury investigate allegations against Ly.
“During Central Committee Zoom meetings, as a delegate, I experienced disparaging and bullying remarks by fellow members,” he wrote. “Remarks such as ‘What is he doing here?’ and ‘It’s an enthusiastic, yes, for me,’ in response to rescinding my endorsement. These words were intended to make me feel unwelcome and excluded.”
Ly additionally alleged that that the leadership of the Democratic Party of Sacramento County explored ways to invalidate his position as a Central Committee member.
“Without the basic right to due process, I was judged and presumed guilty,” Ly wrote in his resignation letter. “My family and ethnic community were also targeted and put in harm’s way by Democratic elected.
“While these elected received no admonishment or censure for their reprehensible conduct, this organization abandoned me and enabled some of its members to ridicule and shamelessly disrespect me.”
Ly told the Citizen that many people were quick to “jump on the bandwagon” against him.
“This is really a tragedy that people are so quick to jump on the bandwagon, but yet with no evidence,” he said.
He also referred to the “systematic branding of the Hmong community as an evil villain that continues to ‘harass.’”
“It’s so absurd, and it’s so defamatory that I can’t even begin to express my disappointment,” he said. “For any group that jumps on the bandwagon and perpetuates this, it’s just adding to the hurt and harm.”
Ly stressed that the focus of his frustration is not about the 2020 mayoral election.
“It really isn’t even about the 2020 election anymore, because it’s over and done,” he told the Citizen. “I think what’s important here is the harm that continues to be perpetuated against the Hmong community – an Asian American community living within the city of Elk Grove.
“Honestly, it just has to stop, and I think I see a pathway, but it’s going to take people to own up to the harm that they caused.”
The Citizen asked Ly whether he would consider running for an office in the future as a “no party preference” candidate.
“I don’t know if I’ll run for anything, to be honest with you, for the rest of my life; I don’t know,” he said. “One thing is for sure is what I’ve seen with people in political office is just pure disappointment – the lack of transparency, the lack of integrity and the above and beyond efforts to mislead the voters and the constituents is really sad.”
Karif Lawrence, president of the Elk Grove-South County Democratic Club, responded to Ly’s decision to leave the Democratic Party.
“I don’t want to see anybody leave our party, to be honest,” he said. “I’m not saying that, ‘Oh, the party’s going to fall, because Steve left.’ But what I am saying is it saddens me when someone who you saw work in this party, build in this party, be very active, say they want to leave. It concerns me and I don’t want to see hardworking people for the party leave, ever.”
