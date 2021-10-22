Former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly is now the president and CEO of the civil rights organization, Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation (AACLAD).
Ly, who became America’s first Hmong mayor when he was elected as Elk Grove’s mayor in 2016, served in that role until last year.
In an interview with the Citizen last week, he described this nonprofit, which he helped organize.
“(It has) been put together to be a clearinghouse for civil rights issues across the nation,” he said. “This idea was born out of some of the activities that we saw in Elk Grove, specifically. There were many Asian Americans that approached me in the last two years that talked about what they felt was a suppression of free speech.
“And that got me thinking a little bit, and I got together with a number of Asian American leaders, and that’s what was born out of it, which was the actual nonprofit. But the movement started right about the time that COVID(-19) was being referred to as the ‘China flu.’”
Ly said that this nonprofit will approach issues of free speech or discrimination that will be Asian American-related, as well as such issues within other cultures.
He encouraged people to join together against bigoted actions.
“It is imperative that we come together and do something when we see wrong, instead of the inaction that I have seen across the nation and in our own city,” he said.
Ly spoke against the inclination of passing a hateful action off as “an isolated incident.”
“I think it’s very telling during this time here in our nation that we need to pay attention for things that we are more inclined to just kind of brush off and say, ‘Hey, that’s an isolated incident,’” he said. “But I’m beginning to see a pattern of it.
“When I was elected (to) office, there were many constituents and many individuals that I came in contact with that consistently told me (about) the temperature of hate speech here in the United States. It’s gotten to the point where people have just had enough. And that’s part of the reasons why I’ve accepted this task to be a lead in this (nonprofit).”
He added that this nonprofit is dedicated to both educating people and addressing those who are “filled with hate.”
“Sometimes we’ve run into individuals that are just filled with hate,” he said. “And I think that those individuals need to be addressed with the proper remedies, so that we can stop (that action). As I have always said, ‘We have to be consistent, and the entire nation standing up against hate.’ We can’t just pick and choose. When we see hate, we have to call it for what it is, and we have to stand against it.
“If we don’t do it, that’s how historically we have seen things gone really bad. I always point to the Holocaust. That happened, because the Germans stood and didn’t say anything.”
Ly also spoke about dealing with racism firsthand, noting that while serving as mayor, he was told many times to “go back where I came from.”
In a press statement related to his new position, Ly wrote about harm caused to Asian Americans in Elk Grove through local politicians.
“This past year, local politicians, under the guise of politics, have subjected Asian Americans to unfair treatment and biased stereotypes that have harmed Asian Americans in Elk Grove,” he wrote in the Oct. 18 statement.
Asked what politicians he was referring to in that statement, Ly told the Citizen that he wants that statement to “stand as it is.” He did not name the politicians.
“I’m going to let the statement stand how it is, and my logic is because complaints that have come in are independent and unique onto the complaint, and so the statement that I made was a statement in regards to the complaints that came into AACLAD,” he said. “I didn’t want to go any further. I just wanted the statement to stand as it is.”
The 2020 Elk Grove mayoral race, in which Ly was defeated by current Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, was impacted by allegations of anti-Hmong bigotry.
In July 2020, Singh-Allen used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong familial clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
She made that comment in response to allegations by local women, including elected officials, who alleged they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters.
Singh-Allen also claimed that she was harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters, and possibly patriarchal forces within the Hmong familial clan system.
Responding to allegations against Ly, in August 2020, the Elk Grove City Council voted, 4-0, to have the Sacramento County Grand Jury investigate that claim.
Ly, who abstained from that vote, denied any personal involvement regarding these allegations, and in a press statement, he expressed sympathy for those who claimed that they were harassed.
Also impacting the 2020 mayoral race was a mayoral forum that was interrupted by noises made by a few dozen protesters who accused Singh-Allen of making derogatory remarks about Hmong culture.
With Singh-Allen as the city’s new mayor, the activist group, Elk Grove Hmong Americans, launched a recall campaign to remove her from office this spring. The goal of that campaign was to gather sufficient signatures to place the issue on the November 2022 city ballot.
The group’s organizers claimed that Singh-Allen made derogatory comments that targeted the Hmong community. She denies the group’s allegations.
Ly’s organization works with law firms, Asian civil rights groups
In his interview with the Citizen, Ly said that Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation is currently working with about 150 law firms that have dedicated resources to help “(address) civil rights across the nation.”
Among the other agencies that AACLAD is working with are Alliance for Asian American Justice, Asians Empowered, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, and Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.
Included in this nonprofit’s press release are comments about Ly’s new appointment from Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation board members Mai Cha and Susan Her.
“Steve’s commitment to the community is exemplary, and he will be leading the charge on stopping anti-Asian hate, as well as holding government entities and representatives accountable in defaming Asian communities,” Cha wrote.
Her noted that she is excited to have a new president that is “dedicated to the betterment of the community.”
“Steve is needed to help our community continue to heal, and Steve has a wealth of knowledge in government and Hmong culture,” she wrote.
In addition to his new role with the Asian American Civil Liberties & Anti-Defamation nonprofit, Ly served as vice president of the Hmong Women’s Heritage Association, mediator with the Sacramento Mediation Center, and trustee on the Elk Grove Unified School District board.
AACLAD will hold a virtual fundraiser through its website, www.AACLAD.org, and its Facebook page on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
