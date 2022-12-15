Former Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen officially became the representative of California State Assembly District 10 on Dec. 5, and she quickly made a big, same-day move: introducing her first Assembly bill.
The bill seeks to reclassify hate crimes to ensure that perpetrators of the most violent hate crimes are not eligible for early release from prison.
Nguyen’s District 10 includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
The Democrat, who was victorious in last month’s general election, decided to run for this Assembly seat after then-Assembly District 9 member and current Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper chose to run for sheriff. She defeated fellow Democrat and Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra in the November election.
Assembly District 9 previously included Elk Grove, but due to the redrawing of the state’s Assembly district boundaries last year, Elk Grove is currently included in District 10.
Nguyen told the Citizen last week that it was important to her to make a significant impact on her first day in office.
As a result, Nguyen introduced her new bill: Assembly Bill (AB) 32.
“We need(ed) to do something our first day,” she said. “We’re not just going to sit around. We need to get to work right away.”
Nguyen mentioned that she believes that allowing early release to those convicted of violent hate crimes “sends the wrong message.”
“We’ve seen a massive spike in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders, Jewish and LGBTQ communities,” she said. “Acts of violence inspired by racism and hate are among the most heinous crimes a person can commit. We cannot allow individuals who seek to cause harm and divide our communities early release from prison.”
A 2019 Los Angeles Human Relations Commission report notes there was then a 142% increase in hate crimes against Middle Eastern Americans, a 64% increase against transgender Americans, and a 33% increase against Asian American Pacific Islanders. These figures do not include the recent surge in hate crimes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Nguyen mentioned that her bill is similar to a bill previously authored by Cooper.
“I remember when Assembly Member Jim Cooper introduced this bill, something similar to it,” she said. “And it shocked me that it didn’t pass. So, I look forward to reintroducing it, making some minor adjustments to working through it. And I’m hoping that I can get some support from my colleagues, so that we can do the right thing and protect our communities.”
In a statement issued last week, Cooper mentioned that the bill he introduced was AB 266.
Cooper expressed support for Nguyen’s bill in the same statement.
“California must stand with marginalized communities and take a stand against hate,” he wrote. “I am thankful Assembly Member Nguyen is continuing her fight against AAPI hate.”
AB 32 will be heard by the Assembly in the coming months.
Also an important issue to Nguyen is the homelessness crisis.
“I think on a local level, we all try to do something, on a county level, great,” she said. “But also, I think at the state level we’re starting to touch that a little bit. So, I’d like to kind of see how we could do things at that level.”
Nguyen additionally noted that she is passionate about improving public safety.
“I’m married to (an Elk Grove) police officer, and I’m watching as many of our law enforcement officials are leaving the state,” she said. “And so, I want to make sure that I look at that area.”
Nguyen also spoke about her desire to assist workers and the economy.
“We’re hearing that we’re going to be going into a recession here soon,” she said. “And as somebody who has worked in the workforce and economic development world over 10 years now, I think I bring some experience to the table around that.
“I think I bring some community experience, grassroots experience, and just overall program-wise experience where we can see what worked and what didn’t work.”
Nguyen told the Citizen that she is eager to learn the process of her new role as an Assembly member.
“I’m just learning where I could park and how I get to go in the building and what doors to go through,” she said. “There’s just a lot to learn.”
Nonetheless, Nguyen mentioned that she has a lot of energy to take actions and make changes.
“Now, I want to do everything,” she said. “And what I was told is ‘You can’t do everything.’ Everybody walks in there wanting to change the world, everybody walks in there thinking that we’re going to be able to change the world and make positive impacts on everybody.
“There will be times when your bills don’t pass, right? It may be something that you’re passionate about, but probably not to others, and they’re not going to see eye-to-eye on where you’re at. So, it’s really learning about my colleagues, where they’re at, seeing what they’re passionate about, and how can we build alignment?”
Nguyen expressed a desire bring people together.
“I think we need to figure out a way in which we can come together, unite and do what’s best for our state,” she said. “We are a leader; California is a leader, and I want us to continue to do good things, so that other states can follow along.”
Although Nguyen is committed to her new political position, she mentioned that she will miss her role as an Elk Grove City Council member.
“I’m going to miss that council; I’m going to miss being there,” she said. “We have such a good team, city staff and city manager, city attorney. I’m absolutely going to miss them. They got me to where I’m at, too, learning the process. I was very fortunate to be able to govern a really good city and be a part of a great team and I don’t take any of that for granted.
“I’ve met so many people, met so many friends, saw friends come and go, been a part of people’s weddings, some special times in their life, and planned a couple of memorial services of friends that I met in being a council member, and so, I will never forget that.”
