Advanced Remediation Services (ARS), a subsidiary of Elk Grove Plumbing and Drain, is fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by disinfecting surfaces with thermal foggers.
ARS, which focuses on fire, water damage, sewer and mold remediation, is certified to use thermal foggers, which fumigate the interiors of buildings with a light mist that the company says is effective in killing this coronavirus.
Linda Fassett, remediation specialist with Advanced Remediation Services, spoke about her company’s efforts to help keep the community safe through foggers.
“This is a great way to sanitize and disinfect, whether it be hard surfaces, soft goods, whether it be your home office, it’s an easy, quick and efficient way to go ahead and keep you safe,” she said.
Joe Stillwell, co-owner of Elk Grove Plumbing and Drain, told the Citizen that most customers who have called the company for their fogging service have done so as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
“So far, most of them have had us come to be proactive,” he said. “You never know, like property management companies, for instance, or even plumbers will go into somebody’s house. They might be infected and don’t even know or they find out after we left that they were exposed to somebody that was infected. Well, they would call us.”
Stillwell noted that the oil- or water-based solutions used with the foggers are “100% green” and can kill viruses within four minutes.
He added that in the case of the novel coronavirus, it can remain on paper products for 24 hours, most other surfaces for 96 hours, and some hard surfaces such as plastics and hardwoods for two to three days.
Fassett, who recently gained further knowledge on COVID-19 through a symposium with the World Health Organization, said that it is important to eliminate the coronavirus from environments.
“That’s the ultimate goal is to stop the spread, to minimize it and get us to that level plain, so we can get back to some kind of normality,” she said.
Fassett added that disinfecting through smoggers is additionally beneficial due to its ability to reach hard-to-reach places.
But she stressed that the use of foggers alone will not kill the virus, and her company wipes down the oil of surfaces, and fogs a building’s interior twice “just to make sure.”
“It’s just extremely important to be detailed, to be efficient and to know your equipment and your products that you are using,” she said.
Because the solutions used by Advanced Remediation Services for their foggers are plant-based, customers can safely reenter their buildings an hour or less after their buildings are disinfected.
Elk Grove Plumbing and Drain co-owner Mark Hutchason told the Citizen that his company strives to keep Elk Grove safe.
“Of course, we’re in business to make money, but our number one priority is to take care of our community,” he said.
For additional information about this service, call (916) 714-4357 or visit www.advancedremediationservices.com.
