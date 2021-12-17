Elk Grove had flooding and several fallen trees during the late autumn rainstorm that hit the Sacramento region on Dec. 12-13.
The most significant storm damage was a large tree that fell on Bader Road and prompted the Elk Grove police to close the road to traffic during the cleanup.
The National Weather Service reported that 2.51 inches of rain fell on the Sacramento area on Dec. 13. This amount is below the 5.12 inches of rain that drenched the region in a 24-hour period during the major storm that hit on Oct. 23-24.
After the Dec. 13 storm, the Elk Grove public works department’s hotline received calls about 13 floods, 12 fallen trees or branches, and six road hazards, city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence reported.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Service District (CSD) reported they lost 15 trees and numerous tree limbs at their parks, trails, and streetscapes.
“Minor flooding occurred at some parks and trails during the heaviest downpours,” CSD spokesperson Jenna Brinkman said. “Proactive maintenance by Cosumnes CSD staff and contractors helped minimize impacts to our infrastructure.”
This month, the new Overnight Warming Location program was launched to provide overnight shelters to the local homeless. Laurence said that 21 people were served at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church since they opened their shelter on Dec. 9.
During future storms, Elk Grove residents can contact the city public works department’s 24-hour hotline at (916) 687-3005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.