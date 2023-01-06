Wilton Fire Protection District (WFPD) and Reclamation District 800 (RD800) were the first responding agencies when successive atmospheric river storms pounded the River Valley between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5.
The first storm between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day produced the most emergencies. Wilton firefighters responded to 25 vehicles stranded in flood water and half a dozen fallen power lines. They also cleared many downed trees from the roadways as they navigated around Wilton.
At the same time, RD800 contractors and workers were making emergency repairs to the Wilton Bridge and to levees that had been broken or over-topped by the river.
Even though the second storm brought more rain and wind, it was much easier on both agencies because the Cosumnes River didn’t flood.
The two fatalities occurred in the first storm when unexpected flood water washed dozens of cars off the roadway on Dillard Road and Highway 99. The Cosumnes Fire Department handled nearly all of those rescues, including the first fatality, during the height of the storm and as it subsided.
However, Wilton and Cosumnes were both dispatched at 11:04 a.m. on Jan. 4 to help the California Highway Patrol (CHP) recover a second body found off Highway 99 south of Dillard Road. Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the first victim as Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Okla., while they reported that the second victim was 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam of San Leandro.
CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt said that CHP officers were checking cars that had washed off Highway 99, south of Dillard Road, on Jan. 4 when they found the body of a woman resting against a fence in a tree line. Wilton and Cosumnes Fire were both dispatched to help CHP remove the body for the coroner. A WFPD press release said her body was found about 2,000 feet from the highway. Later in the day, the coroner identified her as Lam.
Another rainstorm with winds up to 19 MPH is predicted to arrive in the Elk Grove region on Jan. 9.
RD 800 estimates $20M is needed to repair levee sites
RD 800 maintains and repairs 34 miles of levees on both sides of the Cosumnes River between Rancho Murieta to the north and Freeman Road in Wilton to the south. All of the levees are on private land, but the landowners provided the district the easements to maintain and to repair to a 10-year storm standard.
Trustee Mark Hite served as the district’s public information officer during the storm while the other four trustees and their employees making up work crews patrolled the levees to identify trouble spots and begin repairs. A Civilian Conservation Corps crew also helped sandbag a low spot on a levee at the Wilton Rancheria late Saturday night in driving rain. As was pre-planned, the district used Asta Construction for emergency repairs.
Hite said the district began responding to a succession of emergencies about noon on Saturday when a boil was discovered on the Jones Ranch levee, just south of the Wilton Bridge. While preparing to patch the boil, the responders noticed that the north side of the Wilton Bridge seemed somewhat unstable, which was similar to what had happened in 2017 when the south side became unstable.
Hite said the fast, high water coming towards the bridge was carrying debris that included entire trees that were hitting the bridge and a railroad trestle 20 feet upstream. Afraid that the trestle also could break loose and hit the bridge, the district notified Asta Construction to bring excavators and heavy rock to the site to shore up the pillars under the bridge. One excavator operator used his bucket to pluck debris from the river before it could hit the bridge.
Hite said they had crowd control problems as the trucks tried to get in and out, so they closed the bridge for a time to finish the emergency repair.
Hite was asked why RD800 stabilized the bridge when it belongs to the county. He said if the abutments had washed out, it would damage the downstream levees. Wilton would also lose major access and egress to the community it the bridge failed.
Hite said it took the county two years to reimburse them after the district’s first repair to the bridge in 2017. County engineers who inspected the repair agreed there was a problem but have never fixed the bridge since then, he said.
As work continued on the first boil and at the bridge, the district crews and landowners began reporting more and more problems. A big one was on a levee next to a vineyard south of the bridge on the Sheldon side of the river. Although the levee didn’t break, the river had ripped off its top, causing massive erosion. The district began and completed the repairs on Sunday night.
Two levee breaks were also identified. The first was a small break at the end of Peach Lane. The second was a large break the length of a football field at the end of Bradley Ranch Road which is on the Sheldon side of the river. The water flooded a swath of agricultural land but didn’t reach any homes, Hite said. Asta Construction started the work on Jan. 3 and finished it by the following day.
A situation also was happening on the levee behind Laguna Del Sol resort at the end of Fig Road. Also, as the river rose to flood stage on Saturday water flowed over the levee at the end of Cecatra Drive and began seeping towards Green Road, which also was being hit by a “huge” overtopping of the levee at the end of Fig Road. Green Road always floods in high water events.
In the meantime, the heavy rain was turning pastures into ponds and flooding roads throughout the community.
Hite said it was extremely difficult to identify levee problems during the height of the storm and even afterward when debris and soggy ground limited access. Even though two trustees used a helicopter to inspect the levee on Jan. 3, they couldn’t get a clear view of some sections of levees closest to Rancho Murieta.
As of Jan. 5, Hite had a preliminary list of 12 problems. They included three levee breaks, seven top overs causing extensive erosion, and two boils.
Hite said the problem at Laguna Del Sol at the end of Fig Road was actually a bigger levee break than on the Bradley Ranch Road. However, the repair isn’t urgent as the water isn’t going anywhere. Nor was the levee break at the end of Peach Lane critical.
As for the levee top overs, the one that took out the top of the levee south of the Wilton Bridge was the most significant.
On Jan. 5, Hite said the most current estimate to repair the 12 levee sites and increased from $10 million to $20 million after a meeting with the county OES.
Asked about paying for the repairs, Hite said the Bank of Stockton has agreed to increase the district’s line of credit so RD 800 can pay its contractors. As for finding the other millions that will be needed for repairs, the district had no prior success in getting aid from FEMA. However, the federal Nature Resources Conservation Service did provide the district with a matching $750,000 to repair three levees damaged in the 2017 storms. That work was completed in 2022.
Regarding the funding for the repairs, Hite said the Bank of Stockton has agreed to increase the district’s line of credit.
As of the November board meeting, the district owed $1.5 million to the bank to cover repairs made to the levees after the 2017 storms. Six sites from the earlier storm still haven’t been fixed. The district’s budget is funded by an assessment that currently brings in only $500,000 a year.
Wilton Fire works nonstop during New Year’s Eve storm
Interim Fire Chief Kenny Diede said Wilton firefighters worked nonstop during the first storm. The log showed more than 60 calls with 25 vehicle rescues from flood water inside the district and three outside.
Diede said they couldn’t respond to the outside calls because they simply couldn’t get there. “Basically, what happened is that we were isolated and became our own island,” he said.
Between 16-17 firefighters were on duty during the storm “which was the only way we were able to keep up with the call volume,” he said. “The residents and volunteer firefighters really came together.”
Diede said most of the people who were stranded in the flood water were from out of town. A number had used navigation devices to find an alternative to Highway 99 or to get home as soon as possible. But they didn’t know the roads.
In some cases, their cars submerged to the roof line. The deepest water patches were on Riley Road, Green Road near Jeffcoat, Overland Road, and sections of Dillard Road.
When firefighters arrived, some occupants were waiting inside their cars while others were standing on their car roofs. A few had the wherewithal to pull their car off the road before calling for help. Diede said one couple who did that reported they has waited for hours despite calling 911.
In most cases, the firefighters navigated their large trucks next to the stranded cars, grabbed the occupants, stowed them inside the fire trucks, and brought them back to Station 81. After making sure they were okay, they gathered them into successive groups and took them to Grant Line Road, where they were picked up by a shuttle bus from the Wackford Community Center in Elk Grove.
Hite was in the first station when firefighters brought back an elderly couple from Rancho Murieta, who became stranded on Dillard Road when they were heading home. Because they were wet and cold, the firefighters wrapped them in blankets and dressed them in firefighter turnouts while drying their clothes in the dryer. Hite’s wife Betsy Hite, who is a WFPD board member, crushed some candy bars to make them some hot chocolate.
At one point during the storm, firefighters couldn’t find a car that was reportedly in the water on Green Road, and they asked Cosumnes Fire to respond with a rescue boat to aid the search. When the boat operators found the car, it was vacant.
Downed power lines and trees also caused more issues during the storm.
“There were quite a few trees across the roadways but were able to keep the roads open for the most part except for a few trees that were just too big,” he said. “Overall, I think it went really well.”
Diede and Hite both said a joint, pre-planning meeting two days before the storm involving both agencies and a representative of Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES) had been very helpful. That’s when the RD800 decided where to place truckloads of sand and sandbags throughout the district for ready use in an emergency. Diede also learned what parts of Wilton would likely flood first and how to navigate to get around the high water.
Diede and Hite also both participated in twice-daily phone calls with all the other stakeholders throughout the county that are partnering with OES.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.