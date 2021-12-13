A two-alarm fire broke out at Sheldon High School’s industrial arts building during the early morning of Dec. 13. No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation, as of press time.
Capt. Parker Wilbourn, the spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, said that investigators are reviewing security camera footage to find a possible cause.
“(They’re) leaning further away from an intentional set and more toward an accidental (fire),” he said about the investigation.
This fire was reported around 1:20 a.m. at the 8300 block of Kingsbridge Drive in south Sacramento. Cosumnes and Sacramento City firefighters provided mutual aid at the incident.
Wilbourn said that the majority of the fire burned in a shop room while nearby classrooms suffered minor to moderate damages. He noted that firefighters had to remove sheet metal roofing when they battled the flames. Smoke damages were reported elsewhere in the building.
Wilbourn said that an estimated cost in damages has not been determined, as of press time.
Xanthi Soriano, a spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said that classes resumed at the campus that day and that only a building trade class was relocated.
“We are grateful for the swift response of our firefighters and thank them for keeping our school safe,” she said in a press statement. “The cause of the fire is being investigated and initial reports indicate no suspicious activity. Thankfully, no one was hurt or injured. District staff and maintenance crews are on site to assist school administration.”
Soriano told the Citizen that the district staff will conduct an assessment of the damages before moving forward with building restoration.
Sheldon High’s principal, Paula Duncan could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
In 2017, a fire damaged several buildings and caused an estimated $1 million in damages at James Rutter Middle School in the Elk Grove school district. Investigators determined that an arsonist committed the offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.