The Citizen’s Steve Crowley photographed closed playgrounds and other park amenities in Elk Grove on April 2.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) temporarily closed these structures and facilities at nearly 100 parks on April 1 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Impacted amenities include sports fields, athletic courts, and skateboard parks.
Steve Sims, the CSD’s director of parks and neighborhood services, told the Citizen that his staff was on pace to use up to three miles of caution tape to close more than 150 playgrounds. He mentioned that signage will be closed at large sports fields that are not completely fenced in.
Elk Grove’s parks and trail system remain open to the public. The CSD parks staff advises visitors to stay at least six feet away from others and to avoid gathering in large groups.
News editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this article.
