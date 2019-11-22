Recruits in the Cosumnes Fire Department’s Fire Academy underwent training at a house fire in the East Elk Grove area on Nov. 15.
Trainers used a house near the corner of Bradshaw and Grant Line roads where they extinguished controlled burns in several rooms. This house sits on property owned by the Cosumnes Community Services District. Neighbors were advised to keep their doors and windows shut that day. ‘This learning experience will help the future firefighters/paramedics gain invaluable insight into fire behavior, the effects of fire on structural integrity, the difficulties of searching in a smoke-filled environment, as well as recognize their effectiveness of fire attack techniques,’ Cosumnes Fire officials said in a press statement.
