The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has opened a disaster recovery center in Galt at the Chabolla Community Center. People affected by the recent winter storms can visit the center for assistance applying for aid through FEMA, and for resources from a range of other organizations.
The disaster recovery center is open every day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., until Feb. 1. Chabolla Community Center is located at 600 Chabolla Ave., Galt, CA 95632.
Resources on offer include financial assistance; replacements for lost or damaged personal documents; tax help for people and businesses; aid for agribusinesses; and information on insurance, legal considerations and debris management.
FEMA spokesperson Patrick Boland told the Herald that his agency’s staff help people submit applications for assistance and keep track of the applications’ progress, but approval decisions are made at the federal level. Financial aid is available to help recover from storm-related damage to real estate and to personal belongings like cars, furniture, clothing and appliances. There is also an area dedicated to advising visitors how they can reduce their risk of damages in future.
Assistance from FEMA is intended to either cover uninsured losses, or to provide for immediate needs, such as temporary housing. The center is open to anyone whose primary residence is in Sacramento or San Joaquin counties (or another county included in the federal emergency declaration) and who had damage to that residence or belongings.
Boland spoke about the experiences of people who have sought disaster recovery services.
“It’s very interesting because it’s everybody in the community, right? We’ve had people come in (who) lost everything — flooded homes, just destroyed, all their contents, everything,” Boland said. “We’ve had people with ranches come in, you know? You have a lot of trees down, right?”
In many ways, life has seemed to go on as normal, “but people are terribly affected by this,” he added.
Besides FEMA, the Small Business Administration is also present to help individuals and businesses applying for disaster loans. Applicants can talk one-on-one with a representative, who will help with filling out forms and understanding the application process.
Multiple state agencies are available, including the Department of Social Services, the Franchise Tax Board and the Department of Insurance. Team Rubicon, a disaster-response group, is offering free tree removal, roof tarping and flooding cleanup for homeowners; and Legal Services of Northern California is providing free legal consultations. View a full list of organizations and services at qrco.de/bdeaAe (case sensitive).
For more information, call 800-621-3362 or visit the Sacramento County website, saccounty.gov.
