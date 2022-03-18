A recently completed, six-month feasibility study between the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society identifies a potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
If this proposed plan becomes a reality, the 95-year-old zoo would move to a much larger site than its current 14-acre site in Sacramento’s William Land Park. The zoo currently houses 433 animals across 110 species.
The Elk Grove City Council last month unanimously approved a $9.5 million purchase agreement for 100 acres of land for the potential relocation and expansion of the zoo to Elk Grove. This property is located off Highway 99 at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
An online, town hall meeting to present details of the feasibility study was held on March 10.
In a prerecorded video shown at the beginning of that meeting, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen explained the need for the zoo to relocate to a larger site.
“It is simply too small to properly serve the animals like Mo under their care,” she said while standing in front of the zoo’s resident okapi, Mo.
Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs echoed Singh-Allen’s words, noting that the zoo used to have much larger animals such as bears, tigers, gorillas and hippopotamuses that were sent away due to their small living spaces.
“(These larger animals) are popular and iconic, but zoos have a vital role to play in the conservation of rare, endangered species,” he said. “And the site here does not allow us to provide enough space for these animals and to properly serve this entire region.”
He added that the zoo, despite its small campus and the lack of its own parking lot, is the region’s most visited cultural venue, with more than 500,000 visitors per year.
Jacobs mentioned that the Elk Grove proposal follows multiple attempts to find a larger, suitable site for the zoo in Sacramento. He said that a 2019 relocation viability study found that no available sites within that city met those needs, which include meeting the “ever-evolving standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ accreditation guidelines.”
The recently completed feasibility study for the proposed Elk Grove zoo found that the Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway site meets the conservation, education and recreation desires for a new location of the Sacramento Zoo.
It is also intended for the zoo to be built in a design that would create a modern zoological park, Jacobs noted.
“We don’t want to create a zoo with row after row of pens for hooved animals or a row of monkey cages, right? – or a row of concrete grottos for big cats and other carnivores,” he said.
“(The) zoo of the future and the best zoos of today are a series of impactful experiences of presenting animals in naturalistic homes that educate, inspire our guests to take action for wildlife and make a difference for conservation.”
Jacobs said that zoo officials are seeking to create the “best zoo in Northern California.”
The Elk Grove zoo would present educational programs for students of all ages, state-of-the-art animal care facilities, and innovative dining, entertainment and retail amenities.
Also featured would be an entry complex designed to host one million visitors per year, and an adjacent, 10-acre parking lot.
The new zoo, Jones said, would include a return to the housing of iconic, larger animals, and the creation of displays that take zoo guests on a “safari around the world.”
Jones noted that the zoo would be constructed in two phases, with the majority of the first phase focusing on African wildlife. That phase would feature the African Savannah exhibit, with animals such as white rhinos, giraffes and zebras.
The zoo would also include a safari-inspired lodge that would accommodate hundreds of people, and an overnight, tented safari experiences for parties such as scouts and corporate retreat groups.
Habitats would also be built for animals such as okapis and geladas.
Another Phase 1 plan for the proposed zoo is the Primate Playground where kids can climb and play alongside an area designated for ring-tailed lemurs and squirrel monkeys.
The same phase would include a veterinary hospital, and a potential partnership with the University of California, Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine.
Phase 2 would highlight California, with an exhibit of animals that are native to the Golden State, such as grizzly bears, river otters, elks, and trout. Another Phase 2 exhibit would be the Asia exhibit, which would include tigers, primates and birds that are native to that part of the world.
Guests would also be able to view kangaroos, wallabies, emus and other animals within the Phase 2 Australia exhibit. It is also proposed that an area of that phase would be dedicated to apes.
The development plan’s two phases would utilize 70 acres of the proposed Elk Grove zoo site.
Also included in the feasibility study are Phase 1 annual projections for zoo attendance ranging from 1 million to 1.2 million visitors.
No annual operating support would be required from the city of Elk Grove, and the zoo would employ about 197 full-time workers, compared to 86 at the current zoo.
The projected economic impact to the community during the zoo’s initial five years would be $223 million, and visitor and employee spending associated with the zoo could generate about $2.6 million in city sales and transient occupancy tax revenues during that period.
It is mentioned in the study that the proposed Elk Grove zoo “appears financially feasible, without diverting funds from other city priorities and services.”
Results of the study will be presented to the Elk Grove City Council on March 23, and if the council decides to move forward with the project, the zoological society and the city would negotiate a management and operating agreement.
That agreement, which would likely be considered by the council for approval this fall, would include rules and responsibilities for both parties in relation to property acquisition, construction, supporting utilities, and the operation of the facility.
There would also be design and financial planning, an environmental review, and opportunities for community input on the zoo’s element and design features.
For additional information about the potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, visit the city of Elk Grove’s website at www.ElkGroveCity.org/zoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.