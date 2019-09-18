A crowd gathers before the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima at Elk Grove’s St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church on Sept. 11. The statue is a part of a California tour that marks the 250th anniversary of the Portola Expedition. Jose Thedim’s sculpture has been displayed around the world for more than 70 years, and is based on a reported vision of the Blessed Virgin Mary that appeared in Fatima, Portugal. The story of Fatima was shared at the Elk Grove church that night. Left: The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima.
