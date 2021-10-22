Four family members injured in a fiery plane crash in Wilton on Oct. 14 are expected to make a good recovery, according to reports from family members and friends. A dog didn’t survive.
The crash was reported at 4:18 p.m. near the corner of Alta Mesa and Blake roads. The plane took off from the Alta Mesa Airpark runway when it came down in the front yard of an Alta Mesa Road home and caught fire. The occupants who crawled out of the wreckage were helped by a passerby with a fire extinguisher. He and others tended to the injured until first responders arrived.
Wilton Fire District Chief Jeff Cookson said it was a miracle that anyone survived the crash.
“The pilot did a great job avoiding homes and power lines when he went down,” he said. “This could have been so much worse.”
A CBS 13 report identified the survivors as pilot Oren Breedlove, his pregnant wife, and two nephews, ages 13 and 17.
Breedlove was most seriously injured – he was crawling through flames when the first passerby, Steven Scharf, sprayed him with the fire extinguisher. The others also were burned.
One of Breedlove’s pilot friends contacted Scharf over Facebook the following day and reported everyone was going to survive and would be all right. Although the wife was four months pregnant, the baby will be okay. Surgery on Breedlove’s leg also had gone well, Scharf was told.
When the River Valley Times checked Breedlove’s condition at UC Davis on Oct. 17, a supervisor said he in fair condition.
Scharf was told Breedlove was very well-known in the aviation field. An online search showed that he is a managing partner in a Sacramento helicopter firm and conducts check point exams for students seeking pilot licenses. Scharf heard someone say that Breedlove probably trained the Reach air ambulance pilot who transported him to UC Davis.
Scharf, who works for Hedman Water Well Services, was driving on Alta Mesa Road on his way to a service call when he saw the airplane take off. But he realized it didn’t look right. Trees blocked his view as he slowed down. Then he “was literally side by side with plane” as it came through the pasture and crashed. He didn’t see anyone but he heard screaming.
After grabbing his fire extinguisher and running across the street, Scharf saw the teens getting out and the woman against the fence. He asked her how many, and she said four.
“They were looking at the plane and yelling for ‘Oren’”.
Then he saw Breedlove crawling through the flames with a broken leg. Scharf doused the flames with his extinguisher and directed him to roll down the hill to get as far away as possible. Massive flames engulfed the plane moments later.
Scharf focused on the pilot as he was in the worst condition. More people stopped to help. At one point, Scharf retrieved his ice chest from his truck and as he came back used his camera to video capture the burning plane. Scharf estimated that the first fire truck didn’t arrive for 10 to 15 minutes.
Scharf doesn’t remember what he was thinking after he jumped out of his truck except, “I was there to make sure nobody was dying.”
WFD Capt. Edward Dwyer was the incident commander. As he and Engine 81 were leaving the station for an aircraft down report, they could see a black plume of smoke and heard a second dispatch of a vegetation fire. Knowing WFD didn’t have enough foam to put out a commercial transport aircraft fire, he asked that five engines with foam capacity be dispatched and requested a red flag vegetation response.
Dwyer sized up the situation upon arrival. To the left were the injured patients, three along the road and the most seriously injured on the other side of the fence. In the center was the burning aircraft, and to the right was a small working grass fire. He directed two firefighters to initiate a fire attack, and the third to care for patients, who were already being helped by about 20 bystanders.
“To see citizens providing that kind of care - it is just an incredible sight,” Dwyer said. “And a much-appreciated sight.”
Despite the seeming chaos, it was a static incident.
“Although it wasn’t going to get worse, we needed a large volume of personnel to affect resolution of the incident,” he said.
That meant Dwyer was constantly on radio or meeting face-to-face to make assignments as a multitude of engines and command officers responded from the Herald, Cosumnes, and Sacramento Metropolitan fire agencies.
Dwyer canceled the red flag response, and Herald Fire Protection District quickly extinguished the vegetation fire. WFD water tender 84 arrived equipped with a new monitor that produces a large volume of foam and water. A Cosumnes fire engine also used foam to prevent any flare-up from the plane. Firefighters later built dykes to keep hazardous materials from reaching the road.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.
