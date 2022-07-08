The life of longtime Elk Grove resident Robert Lawrence “Bob” Trigg was celebrated by his friends and family at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elk Grove on June 30.
Trigg, who died at the age of 87 on May 23, had a lengthy career in the education system, including serving as superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) from 1983-1995. He was also appointed to a vacant seat on the Elk Grove City Council in 2013 and served until the 2014 election.
David Gordon, who succeeded Trigg as the EGUSD superintendent and served in that role until 1995, told attendees of the event that Trigg was like a second father to him.
“Bob was someone I admired so much and could always count on to be totally honest,” he said. “(He was) not just a good administrator or a good leader, but a good person.
“Bob set bars for what we call a public servant or community leader.”
Gordon, who began working with Trigg in 1991, recalled Trigg’s ability to excel with the challenges he faced in heading a district that was experiencing tremendous growth in student enrollment.
“Bob was on it,” he said. “He had built an extraordinary team. Bob brought everybody together, and his team always got the job done.
“I remember asking Bob, ‘Bob, how in the world are we going to build 37 new schools?’ And he smiled and answered, ‘One at a time.’”
Gordon, who currently serves as superintendent of the Sacramento Office of Education, additionally praised Trigg for his integrity, kindness, loyalty, respect for others, high expectations, and his passion to assist the community’s young people.
“His personal touch helped make him the great leader that he was,” he said.
Another speaker, Richard Eddy, a former senior pastor of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, called Trigg a “force within the state educational system.”
Eddy mentioned that beyond his work in the educational system, he was elected to the church’s council in 2010 and 2011, and was formerly president of the congregation.
Eric Ishimaru, senior pastor of this church, described Trigg as a man who was extremely positive, had a fantastic sense of humor and was a person who treated others with respect.
“By the grace of God, Robert was a good man who will forever be missed in this life by his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.
Ishimaru additionally shared a story related to Trigg’s U.S. Army service, which included serving as a commanding officer at Fort Hood, Texas.
“The most famous soldier under Bob’s command happened to be Elvis Presley,” he said. “Yeah, Bob was Elvis Presley’s commanding officer. And I asked him on one occasion, I said, ‘Well, was he a good soldier?’ And Bob said, ‘Oh, yeah, he was. Had no problems with Elvis. Had a few problems with young women who were trying to break the fence down.’ But Elvis was a good soldier.”
In an interview with the Citizen, Kay Albiani, a former president of the Elk Grove Unified School District board, recalled being drawn to Trigg’s abilities many years ago.
“We talked and I asked him if he would be interested in coming out this way (to Elk Grove),” she said. “You know, he was happy where he was (with the Davis Unified School District). But ultimately, we made an agreement and he came to Elk Grove and the board hired him. (However), he had to go through the whole process like everyone else.”
Albiani mentioned that she appreciated how Trigg was a person who was willing to “try something new.”
“When the schools were faced with a huge building crisis, with Mello-Roos we passed that big legislation,” she said. “There was not even a way to build the schools at that time, because of Proposition 13. So, the staff built the legislation for the Mello-Roos.
‘We were able to do it and work it through and it passed, and it has changed history for the whole state of California. It all started here in Elk Grove.”
Helen Thomson, former chair of the school board in Davis, recalled how Trigg came to Davis in 1979.
“We were looking for a new superintendent and I ran into an attorney who was on the San Juan (Unified School District) board who said that the whole board was being recalled and the district was in chaos,” she said. “And he was worried about the administrators, what would happen to them. And he said, ‘We’ve got a really good one.’
“He said Bob Trigg’s name and I said, ‘Ah-ha, I’m going to look into this.’”
Ultimately, Trigg was hired to take over the Davis district, which Thomson noted was experiencing their own chaos.
“We had unrest with administrators, teachers, parents, community, etc. and he was able to deal with all of that very calmly and put people together in work groups,” she said. “He had a wonderful way about him. He was a good problem solver.”
Bill Wittich, an Elk Grove resident since 2003, told the Citizen that he met Trigg while he was serving on an advisory committee in Elk Grove during the superintendency of Steven Ladd.
“I found Bob to be a warm person, that I don’t care what you were talking about, he was able to express his feelings exactly,” he said.
Wittich added that he and Trigg enjoyed exchanging friendly banter pertaining to their college sports teams.
“The real connection with Bob Trigg and myself is that he is a (University of) Oregon Duck and I’m a (University of Southern California) Trojan,” he said. “So, all football season long, we would have him over to our house (for the games of those schools).”
Raymond Trigg also shared some memories about his father.
“If I were to describe him, I would say he was an eternal optimist,” he said. “He was a very, very positive man. I believe he got that from his folks (Lonnie and Rosie Trigg).
“I think he was taught to always be thankful for rising every day, first breath that we have that we recall in the morning, the clothes to put on our backs and the food that we have, and then all these wonderful opportunities here in America.”
Raymond, who lives in Encinitas with his wife, Diane, and his daughter, Sarah Rose, also praised his father for his authentic approach to working with others.
“He loved people, he loved working with others, he loved supporting people,” he said. “He just genuinely liked people.”
