The Elk Grove Unified School District board on Oct. 18 voted, 5-2, to request a highly anticipated district report on the impacts from the controversial changes to special education services.
In August, the district administration altered the Inclusion Education service that assists more than 500 students with disabilities who take general education classes with non-disabled students. Most of them have autism spectrum disorders, according to a district staff report.
In order to fill staff vacancies, administrators transferred more than 30 inclusion specialists to other positions in the district. Inclusion students are to now have case managers and staff support at their school’s learning resource center.
This decision drew protests from parents, students, and educators in the past two months. They credited the specialists for helping students overcome challenges at school.
During the board’s Sept. 20 meeting, Johnson Middle School student McKayla Okamoto told trustees that an inclusion specialist helped her socialize and succeed in class.
“I know kids like me who came home crying because of the harsh environment, and we need inclusive teachers because they are the ones that help us,” she said.
After the board voted on Oct. 18 for the report on inclusive education students, a date was not set for the staff presentation. Trustee Sean Yang, who is a parent of special needs students, requested that the report be given when the data on inclusion students is available.
“It is critical that we hear the data so that we understand this change that is evolving,” he said.
Trustee Carmine Forcina voted against the motion for a standalone report. He instead proposed alternatives such as a town hall meeting in November, a special board meeting, and an opportunity for a parent group to present their information on the inclusion education issue.
“We have a situation where the inclusion program was eliminated in favor of placing people in classrooms without any discussion with the board or the parents of affected children,” Forcina said. “We have heard administrators give us information and we heard parents give us information, and there are conflicts in the information. How are we ever going to resolve the fact there are conflicts if we don’t sit down and talk to each other?”
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman stressed to him that the board could only approve items for future board meeting agendas and could not set an outside activity like a town hall meeting.
He also noted that the board is limited by their temporary meeting format that has attendees make their public comments during one period instead of following staff presentations of each action or information item.
Forcina expressed his frustration at the end of the board meeting after his proposals could not go forward.
“I would ask a simple question, who in the hell are we here for?” he said.
Trustee Gina Jamerson also voted against the report-only presentation since its motion did not set parameters on what the report will entail.
Several parents and educators earlier shared their hardships with the board after they lost the inclusion specialists.
Brandon Morgan, a parent and an outspoken proponent of restoring inclusion services, spoke of his autistic son’s challenges at school.
“Since the downsizing, we’ve seen a major uptick of him being harassed and bullied over his social differences,” he said. “He can’t turn to his inclusion specialist to navigate through those situations.”
Wes Braymer, a former inclusion specialist who is now a Resource Specialist Program teacher at Franklin High School, spoke of his former inclusion student’s struggles. One of them recently failed in his math class.
“He failed his math class because he didn’t have an inclusion specialist who would’ve kept him on track and ensure his access to the support he needed before it was too late,” Braymer said.
Parent Dustin Noble said that he met with Anne Rigali, the district’s special education director, and she told him that inclusion specialists won’t return to their old positions. He is an active member of the activist group EGUSD Inclusion STAYS. Noble proposed solutions to the board that include having the former specialists work as case managers. He also requested to have a few members of his group present data on inclusion students at an upcoming board meeting.
Since all of the speakers addressed the school board during their meeting’s public comment period, trustees were legally prohibited from responding to them.
Parent alleges school staff assaulted her special needs daughter
During the public comment period, a parent announced that two staff members physically mistreated her special needs daughter when they tried to seize classroom keys from her. The 10-year-old student is enrolled at Cosumnes River Elementary School where Amber Pickens said that her autistic child has been written up and suspended numerous times for her behavior.
“Her behaviors have been antagonized by staff not knowing how to accommodate a child who has autistic behaviors,” she said.
On Oct. 4, Pickens said that her daughter tried to access a quiet room that she uses to calm down. She noted that her child also has anxiety and an attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The parent alleged that her daughter’s fifth grade teacher retrained her while a paraeducator seized the room’s keys from her hand.
“She was not harming herself, she was not harming other children, she was not destroying property,” Pickens said. “She simply obtained keys to open the door to the room that allowed her to run away from all of the noise in her head.”
Lorreen Pryor-Trowel, president of the Black Youth Leadership Project, said that Pickens’ daughter is an inclusion student.
“She was trying to go to a quiet room because she was overstimulated,” she said. “These people escalated the situation, causing bruising to this 10-year-old…that is unacceptable.”
District spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that the district is investigating the incident and is taking the situation “very seriously.”
