Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan was driven past his workplace for the final time during the morning of Jan. 25.
Dozens of his co-workers as well as community members, Elk Grove city employees, Elk Grove Police Explorers, and Elk Grove City Council members stood outside the Elk Grove police station at Laguna Springs Drive. Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume held a large Thin Blue Line flag at a street corner.
They watched more than a dozen Elk Grove motor officers escort Lenehan’s hearse and family through Elk Grove before he was taken nearly 50 miles to the Green Valley Mortuary in the El Dorado County town of Rescue. A Sacramento County sheriff’s helicopter flew over the procession during its journey.
Suman Jokhan waited with the police staff behind the police station. She told the Citizen about when Lenehan prayed for her right after her husband died from a medical emergency in their home last year.
“He stood in front of my husband’s body and prayed,” Jokhan recalled. “He comforted me. He was a very good guy; he had a heart.”
She mentioned that the officer always waved at her whenever he saw her.
Lenehan was the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. A DUI suspect reportedly drove the wrong way on Highway 99 near 47th Avenue and crashed head-on into Lenehan’s police motorcycle during the early morning of Jan. 21. He succumbed to his injuries at the UC Davis Medical Center later that morning. Lenehan was on his way to work when he was struck around 5:15 a.m.
The suspect, Jermaine Walton, was arrested and charged with murder as well as several DUI offenses.
This incident was similar to last year’s case where a driver crossed into the wrong lane of Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, and fatally struck Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal.
Lenehan was the father of two children, the husband of a Sacramento police officer, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He joined the Elk Grove police in 2016 after he previously worked for the Citrus Heights and Galt police departments.
A memorial display was created for Lenehan in the Elk Grove police station’s lobby. The police staff parked a police motorcycle and placed boots on its foot pegs. Flowers surrounded the wheels.
Residents from across the city gathered to watch the procession and view the memorial. Maria Hernandez and her daughter, Lorena sat at a street corner of Laguna Springs Drive.
“I never met (Lenehan), but I feel like my chest is tight because I feel the pain of his family,” Maria said.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen joined her City Council colleagues as they watched the procession.
“We’re a community that rallies and we come together in good times and in times of sorrow,” she said.
Vigil held for Officer Lenehan on evening of his death
A few dozen people gathered at a vigil held for Lenehan in front of Elk Grove City Hall during the evening of Jan. 21.
Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen told them how the officer’s passing hit close to home for her. Nguyen’s husband worked as an Elk Grove motor officer for six years. She recalled his routine of getting up early, putting on his uniform, and driving to work.
“As a wife of an officer, I could tell you that I wake up every morning in fear that my husband will not come home,” Nguyen said. “What has happened today is a nightmare that has become a reality.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease expressed his raw emotions when he spoke about Walton’s actions that resulted in Lenehan’s death.
“This was entirely senseless, this was irresponsible,” he said. “A father was going to work in the morning to his job; driving down the road. It breaks my heart.”
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright paused to look at the crowd before he spoke.
“We’re heartbroken, we’re broken as an organization, we’re broken as a profession, and we’re broken as a community,” he said. “But right here is what makes Elk Grove, Elk Grove. Because you show up – you support and you mourn with us.”
The police chief also asked community members for their continued support.
“There are tough days ahead for this organization and community,” he said.
After the vigil, Joy Yip of the Chief’s Community Advisory Board told the Citizen about when she worked with Lenehan in Christmas shopping for foster youths as a part of the Shop with a Cop program last year.
“He was wonderful with the kids; he just genuinely enjoyed the event,” she said.
Elk Grove Police Lt. James Fuller supervised Lenehan when he worked in the operations and patrol unit.
“We got a lot of good people at the police department, and Ty was one of the very best of the good people,” he said. “His demeanor, his attitude, (he had) the best smile, and he was always kind and good to others.”
Fuller reflected on his colleague’s passing.
“You never prepare for any of this,” he said. “You just hope that something like this never happens.”
The Elk Grove police announced that Lenehan’s memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville.
Lenehan’s family thanks first responders, community
The Elk Grove police shared the following statement from the Lenehan family:
"Our family is deeply heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our husband, father, son and brother. Ty is survived by his wife, Jessica, two children Austin and Sydney, his parents and three siblings. Ty was a bright light of personality in our family. His life outside of being a committed officer to the Elk Grove community was dedicated to serving his family and his church community. Ty performed innumerable acts of charity and kindness and blessed many lives with his personality, love and humility.
While we are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of such a great person, we have been lifted by the support from the Elk Grove Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Governor, and our Sacramento community. We appreciate the many condolences, the outpouring of love, and the support from the community at large. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and hospital staff who immediately attended to Ty’s injuries."
