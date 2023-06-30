Ty Lenehan, the first Elk Grove police officer to die in the line of duty, was posthumously given the Purple Heart during his agency’s annual awards ceremony on June 21.
Jessica Lenehan accepted the honor for her late husband who was killed by a DUI suspect who drove the wrong way on Highway 99 in Sacramento last year. Officer Cristina Gonzalez, the ceremony’s announcer, often paused to compose herself when she spoke about Lenehan.
“Officer Lenehan made an extraordinary and ultimate sacrifice to protect the community he cared for,” she said. “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for another, and there’s no doubt that’s exactly what Officer Lenehan did.”
Seventeen awards were given to officers and other police staff for their achievements in 2022 at the ceremony held at the District56 center. Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis hugged the honorees and loudly patted their backs when they came to the stage.
“This is a great opportunity for us to acknowledge each other, share with each other, and continue to love one another while we do the things that we do every single day,” he told the audience.
Accomplishments included saving lives, demonstrating leadership qualities, and making a breakthrough in an investigation.
Det. Cameron Mason earned the Meritorious Conduct Award for identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a person during a dispute outside a bowling alley in 2021. He learned that the suspect lived in Salt Lake City, UT and had a warrant served for his arrest.
The police also recognized the work of Det. Nicole Monroe who earned the Leadership Award for her work in the police’s Family Services Unit where she investigated the “most delicate cases” that involved domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and elder abuse.
“These types of cases require the utmost sensitivity and compassion – two traits that Detective Monroe exemplified,” Gonzalez said.
Also receiving the Leadership Award was Officer Rodjard Dadguman who was one of the earliest officers to be with Lenehan while he was in a hospital after the freeway collision.
“In the midst of everyone’s sorrow and grief, Officer Dadguman brought a sense of calmness to the situation,” Gonzalez said.
Lenehan’s memory was further honored at the ceremony where the Elk Grove police’s motor unit presented the Ty Lenehan Humanitarian Award to Lt. Brian Schopf. This new honor was designed to recognize a police staff member who shared Lenehan’s qualities as a person and officer.
“This person exemplifies humility, dedication, sincerity in all relations, and shows generosity and kindness to all in both word and action,” Davis said about the award.
Schopf, who has served in Elk Grove’s city police force since its 2006 inception, told the Citizen that he found the humanitarian award to be humbling.
“I don’t necessarily feel like I deserve it, but it’s very humbling,” he said. “To have the (Lenehan) family here is even more humbling.”
Jessica Lenehan declined to comment to the Citizen at the ceremony.
Officer Jason Miller was announced as the Elk Grove police’s Officer of the Year for going beyond his basic duties, Gonzalez said.
“Officer Miller is humble, approachable, and collaborative,” she said. “He displays a calm approach with a tactically driven mindset.”
Six officers received awards for saving lives in cases that ranged from saving a driver who attempted suicide to rescuing a woman who choked during Thanksgiving.
Officers Cody Nguyen and Ruben Guerrero received the Lifesaving Award for treating a moviegoer who suffered cardiac arrest at the Cinemark Century Laguna 16 Theater until paramedics arrived.
The survivor, John Esperanca attended the ceremony to thank Nguyen and Guerrero. He told the Citizen that he had no memories of buying the tickets or even visiting the theater.
“I woke up four days later in the hospital, it’s a big blank spot for me,” he said.
Esperanca reflected on his situation and noted that his son and a bystander also aided him during the emergency.
“The right people were in the right place at the right time,” he said.
