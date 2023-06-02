More than 17 months have passed since the Elk Grove police lost its first officer in the line of duty.
A suspected drunk driver fatally struck Motor Officer Tyler Lenehan while he was driving to work on Highway 99 in Sacramento during the early morning of Jan. 21, 2022.
Lenehan, a 6-year veteran of the Elk Grove police department, was 44.
Defendant Jermaine Jeryan Walton’s murder trial is scheduled to begin on July 17 at the Sacramento Superior Court. He is in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
While Walton’s case remains in court, Lenehan’s name was added to the list of more than 22,000 fallen officers at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. This memorial honors every officer who died in the line of duty in the United States since 1786. More than 550 new names were reportedly engraved on the memorial this year.
Last month, a group of 40 Elk Grove police staff members along with their friends and relatives traveled to the memorial during National Police Week. Ceremonies included the 35th annual Candlelight Vigil for fallen officers on May 13. Several Elk Grove motor officers had their motorcycles transported by truck to Washington for the memorial events. Lenehan’s former bike from his days as a Galt police officer joined the trip.
The Citizen last week spoke with Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis, and Lenehan’s widow, Jessica about their experience at the memorial.
“Words are difficult to describe the amount of support that was there from not only the Elk Grove police, but other agencies as well,” said Jessica, who is a Sacramento police detective.
She mentioned that the name of Lenehan’s police academy friend Brian Ishmael is also engraved on the national memorial. Ishmael was an El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot while on duty in Somerset four years ago.
Jessica told the Citizen that her family is doing the best they can.
“We had the outpouring of support from the Elk Grove police, my police department, and the church that Ty and I attended – without that it would be more difficult,” she said. “We miss Ty a lot and our kids miss him. It’s difficult to move forward and it’s something you have to do. I want to do my best to keep his memory alive and to carry on what he was about.”
Last year, the Elk Grove police escorted his procession past his workplace, the Elk Grove police station, for the final time while community members stood along the streets. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across California attended Lenehan’s memorial in Roseville.
During his interview, Davis recalled seeing how the Lenehan family was impacted by the support they received in Washington during this year’s National Police Week.
“It’s truly inspiring to see them work through the difficulties of this situation, and the way they do it with integrity, and dignity,” he said.
The police chief said that he’s visited the national monument for law enforcement officers several times to honor fallen officers. He noted that 17 officers in the Sacramento region died while in the line of duty since he began serving in law enforcement in 1996. In one year, Davis said that he joined a police tour that raised funds for the national memorial – they traveled 300 miles from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.
Since Lenehan’s passing, Davis joined local and state law enforcement memorial ceremonies in Sacramento along with the national memorial last month. He mentioned how the candlelight vigil in Washington impacted him.
“The vigil was not just emotional but powerful in the same sense, and to look at the gravity of why we’re there and to take in how many people were there in solidarity for law enforcement was almost overwhelming,” Davis said.
