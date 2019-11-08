The Elk Grove police quickly closed traffic on the busy Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town Elk Grove during the late morning of Nov. 4. They cleared the way for the funeral procession of fallen El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael.
Blue ribbons were attached to trees and light poles along Elk Grove Boulevard in support of him.
“We truly do appreciate all the support you, our community, shows, and we do not take it for granted,” the Elk Grove police announced on Facebook.
The 6-year law enforcement veteran was taken to the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel in Old Town on Oct. 24 on the day after he was killed in the line of duty. Ishmael was fatally shot while investigating an alleged burglary at a marijuana farm in Somerset.
The 37-year-old deputy was taken to a memorial service at Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville before he was transported to his hometown of Placerville on Nov. 4. Ishmael reportedly served with Placerville police for two years before transferring to the sheriff’s department.
His family requested a private funeral procession out of Elk Grove, the Elk Grove police announced. The police did not publicly announce the procession until the morning of Nov. 4.
Members of The End of Watch Fund, a local nonprofit led by Elk Grove police staff, attached blue ribbons for Ishmael along Elk Grove Boulevard. They also collected cards of support from Elk Grove community members and they prepared more than 2,500 snack packs for attendees of Ishmael’s memorial.
“It’s just a way to connect the community with law enforcement,” Elk Grove Police Officer Casey Robinson and End of Watch Fund President Casey Robinson told the Citizen. “We give the community another avenue to show their support for law enforcement.”
He noted that his organization also provides resources to the families of fallen law enforcement officers.
“It’s really an open book on what we can and will do,” Robinson said. “It depends on the circumstances and the needs of the families.”
Volunteers from The End of Watch were also involved in organizing a vigil for fallen Davis Officer Natalie Corona in January and they helped support the family of fallen Sacramento Officer Tara O’Sullivan.
