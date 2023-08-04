A new, revised program to improve storefronts or street-facing exteriors of older commercial buildings throughout Elk Grove is available to local property owners.
This city program is not offered to any property tenants, national corporations or franchisees of national corporations who own buildings in Elk Grove.
Through the revised program, business owners can receive a matching grant as high as $50,000 or 50% of the eligible project costs, whichever is less. The approved applicants would need to spend $100,000 to be eligible to receive $50,000 in grant funding.
Grant funds will be distributed as a reimbursement following the completion of each façade improvement project.
The $100,000 in funds currently designated for this program will come from the city’s Measure E budget for the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year. Additional funding for future program years will be subject to the approval of the Elk Grove City Council.
This new façade improvement program was unanimously approved by the City Council during their July 26 meeting. The council also rescinded the city’s previous façade improvement program, which they adopted in 2015 to provide financial assistance to building and business owners in Old Town Elk Grove for signage and/or façade improvements of $7,500 or less.
The proposal to establish this revised program occurred due to low usage of the city’s previous façade improvement program.
Only three applications were received by the city following the previous program’s inception, one of which was denied. The approved grants were awarded in the amounts of $4,420 for the historic Odd Fellows/School of Rock building, and $3,052 for the Old Mercantile Building.
In addition to expanding to building owners beyond Old Town Elk Grove, the revised program provides more grant funding. Those grants will typically cover new signage, awnings, canopies, windows, exterior cladding such as brick and stucco, lighting, non-permanent landscaping, outdoor seating and gathering areas, and paint. The grant also covers government approval and permit fees.
Both occupied and vacant structures are eligible for this program.
Tishiana Mann, the city’s economic development specialist, mentioned during the July 26 council meeting that the city believes that the previous program was underutilized because the amount offered was too low and not available citywide.
“If you think about it, it takes significant effort and capital investment to do a façade improvement,” she said. “So, if you don’t have the financial resources, you don’t have the financial support, then you’re just not going to be able to do it, even if you want to. And then it (was not) citywide, so the applicant pool size (was) really small and limited.”
Mann mentioned that a benefit to the city’s revised façade improvement program is its offering of design and project management services, which utilize on-call program architects for projects approved for grant funding.
“(The architects) are going to be matched up with the applicants, and then the applicant can work with the architect when it’s time to do the drawings, and also manage the project,” she said.
Mann added that efforts will be made to provide improved marketing for the revised façade improvement program.
Potential applicants for this program will have initial discussions with the city’s staff, Mann noted.
“We want to hear what they want to do with their building, and if we like their idea and they’re interested in the program, then we have a pre-application meeting where we review the program guidelines and get them to understand the processes of the program and what they need to do to be successful,” she said. “And we’ll determine if they’re going to be a good partner from that meeting, and then we will invite them to apply.”
Prior to the council’s July 26 approval of this revised program, Mann mentioned that the program aligns with the council’s goals and priorities to ensure a vibrant community and sustainable economy with diverse businesses and amenities, and also to assist public and private development efforts that are of high quality and attractive.
Council Member Darren Suen expressed his support of the revised program.
“I fully support it,” he said. “I think this is a great incentive for taking care of our city and improving things.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said that she appreciates that the program provides additional incentives.
“There’s a big reason why (the previous program) probably wasn’t used,” she said. “It just wasn’t enough, and so it left the burden on the owner to either if they have the funds to move forward or leave (their facades) as is. Hopefully this is enticing. It goes to beautifying Elk Grove with improved facades. So, I, too, am very much in support.”
