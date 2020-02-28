The Elk Grove police on Feb. 25 arrested a former police employee for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.
Authorities conducted a year-long investigation of Kristopher Packwood and determined that he committed grand theft and elder abuse.
The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody soon after he ended his non-sworn, civilian employment with the Elk Grove police. He now faces four felony counts of grand theft and one felony count of elder abuse, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
“This was shocking to a lot of us,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said about the case. “If the alleged crimes are true, it doesn’t represent the people of the Elk Grove Police Department or its staff.”
Packwood worked as a crime prevention specialist who visited neighborhood watch meetings and educated the public on crime issues. He also worked with the Cosumnes Fire Department and the Salvation Army in organizing the annual Toy Project that provides Christmas gifts to children from local families in need.
The Elk Grove police last year honored Packwood as their Professional Staff Employee of the Year.
Jimenez said that detectives started investigating Packwood after the police were notified about his alleged offenses. He said that the investigation is still ongoing.
“What we know at this point is that it does not appear that any of the alleged crimes were committed during work hours,” Jimenez said.
He noted that Packwood did not contact the alleged victim through his work at the Elk Grove police.
Sacramento County prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Packwood on Feb. 19. They reported that the suspect committed the offenses between June 1, 2016 and Jan. 31, 2019.
In one case, Packwood allegedly used the victim’s debit card to make more than $7,000 worth of purchases at a Costco store. He is also accused of making ATM withdrawals to steal more than $15,000 from the victim.
Prosecutors filed elder abuse charges against the suspect since the alleged victim is an elderly and dependent adult. They did not identify her or state her relation with Packwood.
Packwood was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail soon after his arrest. He is now scheduled to appear at a settlement conference in the Sacramento Superior Court on March 30.
