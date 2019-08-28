Dance-pop band End Game delighted a crowd at the Laguna Town Hall’s amphitheater on Aug. 23. This show was a part of the Cosumnes Community Services District’s annual Hot Summer Nights series that hosts a concert every Friday night in August. Music returned to the park after triple-digit heat forced organizers to cancel the Aug. 16 show. Cooler temperatures prevailed last Friday night when attendees brought picnic blankets to and relaxed at dusk during the End Game concert. The dance band Azucal will headline the final Hot Summer Nights concert that starts at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Laguna Town Hall, 3020 Renwick Ave.
