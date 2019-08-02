Authorities on July 24 arrested an office assistant for allegedly stealing funds from an Elk Grove elementary school where she worked.
Geenel Madrid, 27, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on theft charges. She worked at Zehnder Ranch Elementary School.
That school’s principal, Mechale Murphy, announced that the suspect resigned after investigators determined that she misappropriated school funds.
“This news is both shocking and disappointing as it is not common and we are cooperating with law enforcement as they complete the investigation,” Murphy wrote in a July 28 letter to parents and guardians of Zehnder Ranch students.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies who work at the Elk Grove Unified School District started their investigation after hearing that field trip money was reported missing from the school, sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding said.
Investigators later learned that Madrid was the last employee who handled the funds before they went missing, authorities said. She also reportedly had school checks that she was not allowed to possess.
Murphy stated in her letter that her school has a “checks and balances” system to prevent theft.
“In this case, the system worked in detecting the fraud,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.