A celebration 173 years in the making will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 when Founders Day will be presented at the Elk Grove Heritage Park Museum in Elk Grove Regional Park.
Predating the city’s incorporation by a century and a half, Elk Grove marks its beginnings back to 1850 when its founder, James Hall, established a hotel and stage stop within a portion of today’s Highway 99. The museum building is a reconstruction of that historic structure.
Elk Grove Historical Society board member Louis Silveira told the Citizen that Founders Day is a new event that was established as a partnership between the historical society and the Cosumnes Community Services District.
“The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) wanted to create an annual event to highlight the history of our community, and honor the pioneers who built it,” he said. “Who better to partner with them (than) the Elk Grove Historical Society? Founders Day was the result.”
Silveira added that Elizabeth Rhoan, CSD recreation supervisor of partnerships and events, and Susan Hernandez, vice president of the historical society, are heading the planning for this event.
Founders Day will commence at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event will continue until 4 p.m. Attractions will include a speech, “How Elk Grove Got Its Name,” the dedication of a blacksmith statue, wool spinning, goat yarn weaving and butter making demonstrations, other historic demonstrations and a
goat and rabbit area by local Girl Scouts, children’s activities, guided tours of the museum, and opportunities to view historic structures on the grounds of Heritage Park.
Also part of the event will be a presentation of the Elk Grove Historical Society’s Elizabeth Pinkerton History Award to Silveira. The award is presented to an individual or group who continues to contribute and promote history in the community. Silveira mentioned that he was “stunned” after learning that he will be honored as this year’s recipient of the award.
“You just work along doing what you do and all of a sudden you get an award, because someone appreciates you,” he said. “I don’t know if I am worthy, but I am extremely grateful for the recognition.”
Pinkerton, a longtime local historian, recently described why she believes Silveira is worthy of this award.
“Louis Silveira is Mr. History of Elk Grove,” she wrote. “He is a very active member of the Elk Grove Historical Society and sends out regular information. He works on many historical projects and continues his searches for local history.”
Pinkerton also acknowledged Silveira’s participation in many community events, including those presented by the city of Elk Grove, the CSD, and the Elk Grove Unified School District.
Silveira shared details about sculptor Bruce Carty’s blacksmith statue that will be dedicated on the museum’s grounds during Founders Day.
“That’s a great story about (its) sculptor who also did the buffalo and the Native American warrior (statues in the parking lot of theformer Steele Realty building) in Sheldon,” he said. “He’s done 100 sculptures within 30 states. Most of them are the mascots for different schools. It’s amazing what he’s done. Just big jaguars, big Trojan warriors. I mean, it’s just amazing.”
The statue dedication will be performed by Silveira and historical society member Jim Entrican.
Entrican spoke to the Citizen about the project to move the statue to the museum grounds.
“It took a year to figure out how we were going to lift this
2,000-pound, tall statue,” he said. “When we had made all the preparations, we ended up with the forklift underneath it and drove the forklift all the way over to the museum and dropped it down perfect(ly). And we didn’t even need to put it on a trailer. So, all that money, all that thinking and planning turned out to be a very easy job.”
The event’s accompanying blacksmith demonstration will be performed by Brandon Feickert, grandson of Adam Feickert who was a longtime dairy farmer in Elk Grove, and Ellen Feickert, a local educator who was memorialized with the naming of an Elk Grove elementary school in her
honor.
Silveira noted that Founders Day is intended to become an annual event with changing themes.
“We decided this year that we would do a timeline of Elk Grove history,” he said. “And that's going to be a permanent display. But each year, we will change some of the subject matter. Maybe one year we’ll highlight certain pioneers. Another year we’ll highlight other pioneers.”
Silveira added that Founders Day will be a fun, family event for people of all ages.
“It’s just going to be a day of history and it will be great for kids and adults together,” he said.
